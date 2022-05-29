“Worst appointment of all time” “Disaster from start to finish” - Manchester United fans react furiously as Ralf Rangnick steps down from consultancy role

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to express their irritation at Ralf Rangnick's departure from the club.

The Red Devils brought in Rangnick on an interim basis after parting ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in December. While the German was tasked with helping the team finish in the top four of the Premier League in 2021-22, it was also announced that he will be moving to a consultancy role at the end of the season.

He will combine the job with his consultancy role at Old Trafford as planned, after Erik ten Hag was announced as United’s new manager last week”. 🤝 #MUFC Manchester United statement confirms: “Rangnick has signed a two-year contract with Austria.He will combine the job with his consultancy role at Old Trafford as planned, after Erik ten Hag was announced as United’s new manager last week”. Manchester United statement confirms: “Rangnick has signed a two-year contract with Austria.He will combine the job with his consultancy role at Old Trafford as planned, after Erik ten Hag was announced as United’s new manager last week”. 🔴🤝 #MUFC

However, it emerged last month that Rangnick has agreed to take charge as the manager of the Austria national team in the summer. The 63-year-old, though, had insisted that he would continue in a consultancy role at Old Trafford.

Despite all that, Manchester United have now announced that Rangnick has decided to leave the club. The German tactician has made the decision to focus on his job as Austria manager. The Red Devils announced in a statement:

“We would like to thank Ralf Rangnick for his efforts as interim manager over the past six months. By mutual agreement, Ralf will now focus solely on his new role as manager of the Austria national team and will not therefore be taking up a consultancy role at Old Trafford."

It is worth noting that Rangnick failed to help Manchester United finish in the Premier League top four as their interim manager last season. The news that he will also not be taking up his role as an advisor has upset the Red Devils faithful.

A section of frustrated fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Rangnick's decision. Here are some of the best reactions to the same:

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums OFFICIAL: Ralf Rangnick will not stay on at Manchester United as a consultant!



Absolute disaster from start to finish.🤦‍♂️ OFFICIAL: Ralf Rangnick will not stay on at Manchester United as a consultant!Absolute disaster from start to finish.🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/CUKBUgIQVW

HypEz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @HypEzMUFC @ManUtd he’s clearly been told to leave by the board due to exposing the problems at this club @ManUtd he’s clearly been told to leave by the board due to exposing the problems at this club

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Good riddance. For once my club has made a good decision. This guy is a fraud. Most useless manager Man Utd ever had. Talks too much but delivers very little."

Sigananda @jolikaqakeza @TeleFootball @TelegraphDucker Good riddance.For once my club has made a good decision.This guy is a fraud.Most useless manager Man Utd ever had.Talks too much but delivers very little @TeleFootball @TelegraphDucker Good riddance.For once my club has made a good decision.This guy is a fraud.Most useless manager Man Utd ever had.Talks too much but delivers very little

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United highlights 2022 HD Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United highlights 2022 HD https://t.co/j0HXOx4uGv

ً @utdcynical Nah Rangnick has been the worst appointment of all time. He ruined our season then steps down from the main role we appointed him for? What a joke Nah Rangnick has been the worst appointment of all time. He ruined our season then steps down from the main role we appointed him for? What a joke

ً @Raheem7ii Rangnick has to be the worst appointment in Prem history all things considered surely? Rangnick has to be the worst appointment in Prem history all things considered surely?

It would not be wrong to say that Rangnick's stint with the Red Devils has been far from a success.

What did Rangnick say about Manchester United consultancy role after accepting Austria job?

Speaking after accepting to take charge of Austria, Rangnick insisted that he was determined to help Manchester United become a 'real force' again. He said:

"I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United. I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again."

It now remains to be seen how the former Schalke boss will fare as Austria's head coach.

