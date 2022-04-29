"Looking forward to helping Manchester United become a real force" - Ralf Rangnick confirms consultancy role despite being named Austria manager

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is determined to help the Red Devils become a force once again despite taking charge as Austria manager.

It emerged on Thursday that Rangnick is close to accepting a role as Austria's head coach. Manchester United have now confirmed that the 63-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the national team.

Rangnick, though, will not terminate his contract with the Premier League giants. The interim manager will move to a consultancy role at Old Trafford at the end of the current season. The Red Devils announced in a statement:

"Rangnick has signed a two-year contract with Austria, which will automatically be extended by a further two years should they qualify for the 2024 European Championship in his native Germany. He will combine the job with his consultancy role at Old Trafford as planned, after Erik ten Hag was announced as United’s new manager last week."

Rangnick is tasked with helping Austria qualify for the 2024 European Championship. Doing so will see his contract with the national team extended by another two years automatically.

While the German has taken up a job elsewhere, he remains focused on his role as an advisor for the Red Devils. Upon signing a deal with Austria, Rangnick insisted that he is keen to help the club return to the top. He said:

“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United. I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again."

“It is an honor for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager. The prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation.”

Erik ten Hag will take over from Ralf Rangnick as Manchester United boss

Rangnick will step down from his role as Manchester United's interim manager at the end of the season. Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is scheduled to take over from the German in the summer.

The Red Devils announced Ten Hag as their next permanent manager last week. The Dutchman will join the Old Trafford outfit from Ajax on a three-year contract.

It is also said that there is an option to extend Ten Hag's deal by another year. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the 52-year-old can help the Premier League club become a real force again.

