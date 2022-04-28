Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick close to being appointed national team head coach: Reports

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is edging closer to taking charge of the Austrian national team, according to Sky Deutschland.

The Red Devils appointed Rangnick as their interim manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in December. The German is expected to step down from the role at the end of the season as per his agreement.

It is said that Rangnick will move to a consultancy role at Manchester United in the summer. There are suggestions that he will play a role in the club's decision-making ahead of the 2022-23 season.

It has now emerged that Rangnick is on the verge of taking up a job elsewhere. According to the aforementioned source, the Austrian Football Association are close to appointing the 63-year-old as the manager of their national team.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News @SkySports 🤝 News #Rangnick : What a development, it’s true what @KURIERat is reporting! Rangnick is close to become the new head coach of Austria! Nothing is signed yet. Last details have to be clarified now. Announcement of the big deal could follow tomorrow. #MUFC 🚨News #Rangnick: What a development, it’s true what @KURIERat is reporting! Rangnick is close to become the new head coach of Austria! Nothing is signed yet. Last details have to be clarified now. Announcement of the big deal could follow tomorrow. #MUFC @SkySports 🇩🇪 🤝 🇦🇹

The final details of the agreement are yet to be ironed out. However, Rangnick could be announced as the Austrian national team's new head coach as early as Friday, as per the report.

Manchester United, though, have no reason to worry as the German does not intend to terminate his contract with them. Rangnick will thus function as a consultant for the Red Devils until 2024, according to the aforementioned source.

Rangnick will help incoming manager Erik ten Hag settle in at the club as expected. He is expected to continue as an advisor for the Premier League giants, while also taking charge of the Austrian national team.

It emerged earlier this month that Rangnick had been approached to become the Austrian national team's head coach. The Austrian FA, though, were quick to rubbish claims that they have held talks with the former Schalke boss.

Manchester United face risk of missing out on top four finish

Rangnick was tasked with helping the Red Devils finish in the top four of the Premier League when he was hired in December. However, the Old Trafford outfit face the risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next term.

Manchester United currently sit sixth in the table with 54 points from 34 matches. They are six points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand.

Rangnick and Co also sit four points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Like Arsenal, Spurs will also extend their lead over the Red Devils by another three points if they win their match in hand.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer