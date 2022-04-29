“More than happy and willing it help” - Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirms future plans amid Austrian FA interest

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that he will continue at the club in a consultancy role, despite reports that he is set to become the new Austria manager.

Rangnick has been in temporary charge of the Red Devils since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure in November, but things have not worked out on the pitch.

Their 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford made it just two wins from United's previous 11 fixtures. The Red Devils look almost certain to finish outside the top-four.

Erik ten Hag will become the new manager for next season, with Rangnick moving upstairs to take on the consultancy role.

However, just hours before the Chelsea clash, The Athletic reported that the 63-year-old German is set to be offered the Austrian national team job. This casted a doubt towards his commitment to his current side.

Rangnick confirmed he would be staying at Old Trafford as planned, telling Sky Sports, as per BBC Sport:

"I am more than happy and willing to help (Manchester United)."

He added:

"Let us speak tonight about Manchester United, this is the issue. I can confirm I will definitely continue in the consultancy role."

"So far me and Erik haven't spoken. But I am more than happy and willing to help and change things for the better."

"It would leave space for another job but that is what we agreed in November last year."

Rangnick admits Manchester United earned "lucky draw" against Chelsea

The home side were once again largely dismal in their clash against the Blues, with Chelsea taking 21 shots compared to United's six.

The visitors finally made a deserved breakthrough on the hour through a fine Marcos Alonso volley. Cristiano Ronaldo equalized two minutes later to rescue his side once again.

Rangnick told Sky Sports via BBC Sport after earning the point:

"We showed a good reaction in the second half, and it was a great finish from Cristiano Ronaldo. In the first half we had our problems and we needed a few great saves from David de Gea."

"Second half we did better and we got more control. You could see they are a top team, no coincidence they won the Champions League and we don't have much confidence and had eight players missing."

"Although it was still a lucky draw, we earned it. At times we saw the gap, but they played with their best XI and we had players missing."

"We have problems with defending, not compact enough and not physical enough."

