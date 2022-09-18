Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign Ajax star in January - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could make another push to sign Ajax striker Brian Brobbey in the January transfer window, according to Fichajes (h/t ThePeoplesPerson).

The Red Devils wanted to sign the Netherlands international this summer and Ten Hag personally contacted the youngster to convince him to come to Old Trafford. However, Brobbey had made up his mind by then to return to Ajax after a year at RB Leipzig.

The Dutch manager still has the centre-forward on his radar and wants Manchester United to make a move to sign him in January. Brobbey has started the season in good form, scoring three goals and providing two assists in six league games.

United are light in the strikers' department with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both recovering from their respective injuries. Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, is their only fit option up front right now.

At his age, the Portugal icon is not expected to play every single game and put in a shift off the ball for 90 minutes. Hence, United would be in the market for a younger option.

Brobbey reportedly fits the profile that Ten Hag is looking for. He is physically strong in possession and plays as a target man in attack, providing a focal point for his team up front.

The Red Devils signed quality players such as Casemiro, Antony, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez, and Tyrell Malacia this summer. Despite Ten Hag's wish to sign one, they did not sign a striker.

Brobbey is tied down to a five-year-long contract at Johan Cruijff ArenA and could cost United a pretty penny if they want to sign him mid-season.

Ajax striker has admitted that Manchester United are his 'dream' club

Brobbey admitted during the recently concluded transfer window that Manchester United were his dream club, despite his decision to join Ajax.

He told ESPN.nl (h/t Goal):

"Dream club? Manchester United. Erik sent me a message, yes, to congratulate me, and to tell me that he would like to have me at Manchester United. But I’m not finished at Ajax yet, I want to show something here first."

While United missed out on his signature this summer, the Dutch striker's comments will offer them hope for the future. It is evident that Brobbey admires the Red Devils, and Ten Hag wants him at Old Trafford.

United signed two players from Ajax this summer, Antony and Martinez, much to the dismay of manager Alfred Schreuder. It remains to be seen if de Godenzonen will let him sign a third in January.

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far