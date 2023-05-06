Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign Real Madrid target this summer - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid target and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong this summer.

Frimpong has popped up on United boss Erik ten Hag's radar when he signed Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez last summer. The Red Devils currently have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as their regular right-backs.

Dalot has been consistent under Ten Hag while Wan-Bissaka, despite being demoted to a backup player, has done well when called upon. However, given the workload and the promising nature of Frimpong's game, Ten Hag might be keen to add the player to his Manchester United roster come summer.

Despite playing as a right back, the 22-year-old has racked up nine goals and 10 assists in 43 games for Leverkusen. His attacking style of football has drawn many suitors, with Real Madrid also reportedly interested in his signature.

Los Blancos currently have Dani Carvajal as the starting right-back. However, he is already 31 years old and will need replacing sooner rather than later. Their backup option Alvaro Odriozola has failed to impress this season, racking up five appearances overall throughout the campaign.

Their other option is Lucas Vazquez, who is versatile enough to play at right-back when called upon. Overall, signing Frimpong will add depth and possibly secure the future at right-back for Real Madrid.

Manchester United still in strong position to finish inside top four in the Premier League

Manchester United made a rocky start to the new season under Erik ten Hag. While they have improved since, a top four finish isn't assured just yet.

The Red Devils most recently lost 1-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion, which has left them four points ahead of Liverpool in fifth place. However, United do have a game in hand over their arch-rivals.

They will still have to face West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham in the Premier League. They also have an FA Cup final date against Manchester City.

