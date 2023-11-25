Erik ten Hag wants Premier League defender to replace Raphael Varane at Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly eyeing a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite amid rumors of Raphael Varane’s potential Old Trafford exit.

The former France international has seemingly fallen out of favor at Manchester United and is being linked with a move away from the club in January. According to Daily Mail, Bayern Munich are willing to onboard the ex-Real Madrid defender for £25 million in the upcoming transfer window.

Varane has failed to start any of the side's last five Premier League matches in the absence of first-choice Lisandro Martinez. Since joining ten Hag's side in the summer of 2021 for a fee of £34 million, he's managed 75 appearances across all competitions, bagging two goals and an assist.

With the experienced defender set to move away, the Red Devils are looking for younger options to replace him. Branthwaite, 21, is currently a starter for the Toffees and would not need time to adjust to the Premier League.

In all, he's made 25 senior appearances for Everton across all competitions, bagging a goal and no assists.

A move to Old Trafford could suit the England under-21 international after Everton were dealt a 10-point deduction in the league for violating the competition's profit and sustainability rules. After the reduction, the Merseysiders are 19th with just four points and could be in a relegation scrap.

Amid these circumstances, Branthwaite could be tempted to join a club that may fight for the top honors in coming seasons. However, the player won't come cheap as the aforementioned report claims that Branthwaite's employers will demand an exorbitant sum for his services.

Who do Manchester United play next in the Premier League?

Manchester United are preparing to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (November 26). The Red Devils are coming into this fixture following a 1-0 win against Luton Town before the international break (November 11).

Currently, Erik ten Hag's side are placed sixth in the English top flight, having racked up 21 points from their first 12 fixtures. They've won seven of those ties and lost five.

Meanwhile, the Toffees come into this match at Goodison Park after securing a 3-2 away win against Crystal Palace on November 11. The last time these two sides met at this ground, it was Manchester United who edged the hosts 2-1.