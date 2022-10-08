“Erik ten Hag will have been kicking their a*s all week” – Mark Lawrenson's prediction for Everton vs Manchester United

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has predicted Manchester United to beat Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday (October 9).

The Red Devils were hammered 6-3 by cross-town rivals Manchester City at the Etihad in their previous league game on October 2. That snapped their four-match winning streak in the league as they now sit in sixth place in the standings. United bounced back with a 3-2 win over Omonia in the UEFA Europa League in midweek, though.

Everton, meanwhile, are 11th in the standings and are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions, including a goalless draw against Liverpool. Frank Lampard's side have conceded the fewest goals (7) in the league so far.

Lawrenson has said that the Toffees would be a tough team to face, but the Red Devils should overcome the challenge. In his column for Paddy Power, he wrote:

"Everton had a good result at Southampton, but we know what happened with Manchester United against City, and Erik ten Hag will have been kicking their a*s all week. I think this will be hectic, and the great thing with Everton is that they’ll give anyone a game at home. It’s a tough place to go, but I’ll go with Man United."

Prediction: Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Erik ten Hag provides injury update ahead of Manchester United's clash against Everton

In his pre-game press conference, Ten Hag provided updates on Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's fitness. He said (via Manutd.com):

“Varane has made progress, and I hope he’s available, but I think it will be close. From the other players, Harry Maguire is not (available), and then it’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny van de Beek, both not.”

Varane picked up an injury in United's defeat against Manchester City. He was replaced by Victor Lindelof in the 40th minute.

His absence will be a big blow for the Red Devils, as the Frenchman has formed a solid partnership with new signing Lisandro Martinez this season. The duo have helped the team win five of six games when starting together, with the only loss coming at City.

Maguire, meanwhile, picked up an injury during England's 3-3 draw against Germany in the UEFA Nations League last month.

