Erik ten Hag could be without as many as 6 Manchester United first team stars for Premier League return against Nottingham Forest: Reports

Manchester United are expected to be without as many as six first-team players for their upcoming clash against Nottingham Forest as the Premier League returns after the World Cup break. Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Axel Tuanzebe are all nursing injuries and World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez is likely to be unavailable.

Varane and Martinez have not returned from international duty as both France and Argentina made it to the finals of the World Cup. Ten Hag admitted that it was too early for Martinez to make a return after Argentina's celebrations back home after lifting the World Cup trophy.

Harry Maguire is currently ill and is considered to be a game-time decision. Ten Hag said:

"Harry is sick, and I do not know how that will develop," Ten Hag said.

"We have to wait and see if he will be available for Nottingham Forest [on Tuesday]."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW:



Harry Maguire is out due to illness [ NEW:Harry Maguire is out due to illness [ @sistoney67 🚨 NEW: Harry Maguire is out due to illness [@sistoney67]

Dalot is also a likely candidate to miss the game after suffering a hamstring injury in the quarter-finals as Portugal lost to Morocco. While he has returned to Manchester United's training base, he missed their tie against Burnley in the EFL Cup.

Axel Tuanzebe could get his chance under Ten Hag for the first time. He returned to training only recently following an injury and is yet to attend group sessions, but could be in line to start.

Sancho, on the other hand, has not trained with the team for a while. Ten Hag said that the 22-year-old has fitness issues and attended a special camp in the Netherlands during the World Cup. It remains to be seen if Manchester United can get their players back ahead of a packed domestic schedule.

Manchester United target reportedly available on loan

Atletico Madrid have made Joao Felix available on loan, according to sources.

Manchester United transfer target and Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix is reportedly available on loan, reports say. According to Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, the Spanish club are ready to send the 23-year-old on a loan with an €8 million fee along with full wages.

afcstuff @afcstuff Atletico Madrid are prepared to let Joao Felix join an English Premier League club on loan next month. The La Liga club are asking for an £8m loan fee, plus the player’s salary to be paid in full, while there would be no contractual option to buy. [#afc Atletico Madrid are prepared to let Joao Felix join an English Premier League club on loan next month. The La Liga club are asking for an £8m loan fee, plus the player’s salary to be paid in full, while there would be no contractual option to buy. [ @DuncanCastles 🚨 Atletico Madrid are prepared to let Joao Felix join an English Premier League club on loan next month. The La Liga club are asking for an £8m loan fee, plus the player’s salary to be paid in full, while there would be no contractual option to buy. [@DuncanCastles] #afc

The report also claims that Atleti prefer a loan with no obligation to buy as that would give both parties more freedom after the loan spell. Right now, Arsenal are believed to be ahead of Manchester United in the race for Felix. They are looking to get a replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus, who is set to miss an extended period of time following surgery.

Felix was signed by Los Rojiblancos in 2019 for a shopping €127 million and was touted to be the next superstar of football. However, he has largely failed to live up to the hype since then and has only started nine games this season, scoring four goals.

Poll : 0 votes