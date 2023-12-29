Erling Haaland becomes fifth recipient of rare award never won by Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland won the 2023 IFFHS Men's World Best Player of 2023 award, which is conspicuous by its absence in Cristiano Ronaldo's glittering trophy cabinet.

Haaland, 23, produced a magnificent 52-goal season as City won their first continental treble last season. The Norwegian has continued much in the same vein this campaign, notching up 19 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions.

With 50 goals for the year, Haaland became only the fifth recipient of the IFFHS award. Marco van Basten (1988-89), Lothar Matthaus (1990), Robert Lewandowski (2020-21) and Lionel Messi (2022) are its four other winners.

The IFFHS website says about the award (as per Sport Bible):

“IFFHS was the first to create the Award of THE WORLD’S BEST PLAYER in 1988. Marco Van Basten (1988 and 1989) and Lothar Matthaus (1990) were the 3 winners (1988 to 1990) before FIFA President Sepp Blatter asked IFFHS to let this World Award to FIFA to become FIFA World Player of the Year."

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has also had a fine year for club and country, scoring a year-leading 53 goals.

What Erling Haaland has said about Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland recently hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for his aerial ability, admitting that he used to watch YouTube videos of the Portuguese while growing up.

The Norwegian was quoted as saying by GOAL in November that it was noteworthy how Ronaldo attacks the space he wants to be in, acknowledging that timing is key.

"I remember always watching him on YouTube for his movements in the box: He used to make two or three moves before attacking the space he wanted to be in. It's kind of a duel in that situation with the centre-backs.

"It is important to time it perfectly. And the post must be good. If you don't get a good cross, you won't be able to score with your head."

Erling Haaland has missed the last few games for Manchester City due to a foot injury.

He's unlikely to appear in their last game of the season at home to Sheffield United on Saturday (December 30) in the league, where City are fourth, five behind leaders Liverpool (42) but with a game in hand.