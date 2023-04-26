Erling Haaland breaks Premier League record after scoring for Manchester City in 4-1 win over Arsenal

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland became the first player to score 33 goals in a 38-game Premier League season with his strike against Arsenal on Wednesday, April 26. The Norwegian broke Mohamed Salah's record of 32 Premier League goals in a 38-match Premier League campaign.

The 22-year-old striker netted the fourth in City's 4-1 win against Arsenal at the Etihad. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for the Cityzens in the seventh minute before John Stones made it 2-0 in first-half injury time.

De Bruyne scored City's third and his second of the night in the 54th minute. While Rob Holding pulled one back for the visitors late in the 86th minute, Haaland scored in injury time to make it 4-1. He has now scored 49 goals across competitions this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised Haaland ahead of the game, telling the media (via Times Live):

"When you look at the numbers, there is no comparison with anybody else. He is able to produce that as well because the set-up is done in the right way for him. Even with him, they have the capacity to play in a different way."

Manchester City, meanwhile, took a giant leap towards defending their Premier League title with the win. They now have 73 points from 31 games and are only two points behind Arsenal, having played two games less.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's game against Arsenal by the numbers

As Erling Haaland broke the Premier League scoring record during his first season in England during the game against Arsenal, here's a detailed look at his performance by the numbers.

Apart from scoring a goal, he assisted both of De Bruyne's goals on the night. He also provided a different option in build-up for City as they could go direct to him from their goalkeeper or defenders.

The 22-year-old also completed two dribbles and 16 passes, including three key passes. He won four out of his five ground duels and three out of four aerial duels as well. Overall, it was a very impressive performance from the Norwegian in a crucial match for Manchester City.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes