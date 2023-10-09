Erling Haaland breaks silence after suffering back to back Premier League defeats with Manchester City

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has spoken about Manchester City's recent back-to-back losses in the Premier League.

The Etihad outfit's unbeaten run in the 2023-24 season of the Premier League ended on September 30. They suffered a 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side recorded a (3-1) win in their UEFA Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig. However, when they returned to the English top-tier football, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal welcomed them with a 1-0 defeat at the Emirates.

Manchester City also equaled an unwanted record after the defeat from the Gunners on Sunday. According to ESPN, the Etihad outfit have suffered two consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since 2018.

Erling Haaland, who's currently the top scorer of the league with eight goals, has failed to provide a goal contribution in City's recent outings. As a result, the Norwegian attacker also faced criticism from fans.

Nevertheless, he has broken his silence on his performance in the recent matches. The 22-year-old shared a post on Instagram with the caption reading:

"Not the way we wanted to go into the international break, but we will bounce back together, as always"

After the international break, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City with host Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 21.

Erling Haaland talks about the moment when Arsenal lost their 2022-23 Premier League title

Manchester City forward, Erling Haaland has pinpointed the moment where he thinks Arsenal lost the Premier League title last season. In the 2022-23 season, Mikel Arteta's side emerged as the title contenders, having a comfortable lead on the top of the table before April.

The Norwegian attacker recently said that he knew that the Etihad outfit would win the Premier League after they defeated Liverpool 4-1 in April. Mohamed Salah gave the Reds an early lead over Pep Guardiola's side (17') but they failed to stop City from scoring as they eventually lost the match.

"For me, it was the Liverpool game at home, I was so nervous. They went 1-0 up but but if I knew if we won this [match], we would win [the title]," Haaland said via The Mirror.

Arsenal led the table for 248 days but Manchester City managed to pull off an excellent run towards the end to win their third title in a row.