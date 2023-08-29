Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, and more: PFA reveal Premier League Team of the Year

Erling Haaland has led the Manchester City dominated PFA Team of the Year. The Cityzens had five players in the final XI, while runners-up Arsenal had four players named in the team.

Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, who played for Tottenham last season, were the only players from teams outside the top 2 to make it to the team.

Manchester City had four players in along with Premier League top scorer and PFA Player's Player of the Year, Haaland. Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Rodri, and Ruben Dias were the other players from Pep Guardiola's side.

Mikel Arteta's men dominated the season and were on top of the table for 93% of the season. However, they could not get things over the line but 4 players made it to the team. Bukayo Saka, Aaram Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba were named in the XI, while Gabriel Magalhães missed out.

The PFA Team of the Year in full

The full PFA Team of the Year for the 2022-23 season is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), William Saliba (Arsenal), John Stones (Manchester City), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Forwards: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The team has caused a divide in opinions on the internet. While all the players on the team had a great 2022–23 season, certain players have been overlooked.

Mohamed Salah (19 goals, 12 assists) contributed 31 goals for a struggling Liverpool side last term. Only Haaland and Kane had more goal contributions than the Egyptian.

The team also lacks a left-back, where someone like Pervis Estupinan could have been included on the back of a scintillating campaign for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Players like Alisson, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes, and Marcus Rashford can also feel hard-done for not making the cut.