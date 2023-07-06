Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland was spotted enjoying some well-earned downtime with his 19-year-old girlfriend Isabel Johansen.

The pair was seen by the water in the south of France. Haaland was even spotted waterskiing. The Norwegian met his girlfriend in the city of Bryne in his home country.

The striker had a prolific campaign with Manchester City last term. He scored 52 goals across competitions as Pep Guardiola's team won the historic treble, including their first UEFA Champions League.

Erling Haaland is now enjoying with his partner. A source previously told about Haaland's relationship with Johansen (via Mirror):

“Their relationship seems to be pretty serious. Isabel has travelled to Germany and England to see Erling, and now she’s been with him (on holiday). Isabel is well known for her beauty in Bryne. They’ve always known each other.”

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland received FWA Footballer of the Year award

Erling Haaland had a record breaking campaign during his first season in England. He scored 36 Premier League goals, the most by a player in a 38-game league campaign.

Haaland won the Golden Boot and was deservingly awarded the FWA Player of the Year honour. After winning the trophy, Haaland reflected on his season at a personal and collective level with Manchester City. The 22-year-old said (as per the Mirror):

"I feel good, it's a special moment. I expected to do good things but, to do this, I didn't expect. I don't like to focus on the future or the past. I like to live in moment, and I like to take it game-by-game - exactly what he (Guardiola) said we were going to do, and that's what we did."

He added:

"We focussed, and we achieved exactly what we wanted to achieve. In then end, it's unreal what we did, being behind all season, and we came like a unit together. It was amazing and an amazing feeling."

Despite being only 22, Haaland has already taken the Premier League and the footballing world by storm with his on-pitch exploits. Considering that he's under the tutelage of a legendary manager like Pep Guardiola. fans can expect Haaland further flourish in the coming seasons.

