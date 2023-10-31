Erling Haaland enjoys romantic meal with model girlfriend Isabel Johansen in Paris after attending 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland failed to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or award yesterday but still ended up having a great night. The Norwegian enjoyed a romantic meal with his model girlfriend Isabel Johansen, leaving fans gushing over their splendid moment.

Erling Haaland was one of many football superstars who attended the Ballon d'Or award gala at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France, yesterday evening. The striker was indeed one of the most important figures at the ceremony as he received serious backing to pick up the top prize.

Haaland ended up losing the award to former Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi, who was crowned the winner courtesy of his heroics at the World Cup last year. The Norwegian came second in the rankings and went on to pick up the Gerd Muller trophy, given to the top scorer for the 2022-23 season, courtesy of his return of 56 goals in 57 games for club and country.

Regardless, Erling Haaland didn't allow his Ballon d'Or miss to ruin his evening. The Manchester City striker was pictured going out for dinner with his partner Isabel Johansen in the French capital.

Johansen, a model by profession, was seen in a dazzling gold rose dress accompanied by heels, while the footballer appeared in an elegant navy tux with his bowtie ditched and his hair left flowing. Their photos have since gone viral on social media, leaving fans gushing and applauding.

It is worth mentioning that the pair got to know each other through football while they were both playing for Bryne as youngsters in Norway. However, they only started dating after the striker secured a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland making case for 2024 Ballon d'Or with brilliant start this season

The Norwegian was all over the news last weekend after scoring a brace for Manchester City in their 3-0 victory over Manchester United in their derby clash. His recent performances have further strengthened his position as the world's most prolific goalscorer at the moment, making a case for next year's Ballon d'Or already.

As it stands, Erling Haaland leads the Premier League top scorers' chart with 11 goals in 10 games. Overall, he's recorded an impressive 13 goals and three assists to his name in 15 appearances for the Cityzens across all competitions so far.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's men are having a decent season this term. They've got their title defense off to a fine start having picked up 24 points in 10 league games. They've also won each of their three Champions League games but have unfortunately crashed out of the EFL Cup following a defeat to Newcastle United earlier this month.