Erling Haaland and girlfriend Isabel Johansen surrounded by fans as they dock luxury yacht in St Tropez to enjoy night out

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland and his girlfriend Isabel Johansen were mobbed by fans as the pair docked in a luxury yacht in St Tropez.

Haaland is enjoying his holidays with Johansen in the south of France after a remarkable season with Manchester City. He was previously spotted enjoying time by the water.

The vessel that the couple is staying in has docked in St Tropez, a high-end outing among the rich and the famous. Fans mobbed the Norwegian striker who scored 52 goals for the Cityzens this past season across competitions.

Erling Haaland was spotted wearing an all-black outfit. His girlfriend Isabel Johansen, meanwhile, wore a black and white outfit.

Haaland was previously seen partying in Monaco as well. The prolific Norwegian striker posed alongside famous fashionista Tommy Hilfiger. After that Haaland was spotted waterskiing with his girlfriend. A source said about Johansen's relationship with the superstar striker (via Mirror):

“Their relationship seems to be pretty serious. Isabel has travelled to Germany and England to see Erling, and now she’s been with him (on holiday). Isabel is well known for her beauty in Bryne. They’ve always known each other.”

Erling Haaland revealed that he takes notes from Cristiano Ronaldo

A similarity between Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo is that both are ruthless inside the penalty area. The moniker, "Goal Machine," can be used for both forwards as they are adept at finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the history of football. Despite not being a striker by trade, the Portuguese has tremendous movement inside the box. Haaland said he takes notes from the Portuguese.

The Norwegian said ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan last month (via Daily Star):

“For me the best at this (movement in the penalty box) is Cristiano. Because he takes a movement, and another one, then he goes. I’ve been watching him a little bit in games and so on. Also with him the timing and the finishing, that’s why he’s been scoring so many goals.”

Haaland netted 52 times this past season for Manchester City and is currently one of the best strikers in the world. However, he will need to be consistent for more than a decade to be anywhere near Ronaldo's numbers.

