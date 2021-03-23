Erling Haaland hails Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has hailed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, naming them among the greatest players of all time.

Few players have united and divided the world in equal measure in modern times like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentinean and the Portuguese might be worlds apart in their approach and playing style, but what makes them both stand out is their ability to play at the highest level for over a decade.

For years, no player has come close to the dynamic duo, but as they approach the twilight years of their careers, the world continues to speculate about the next batch of talents ready to take their mantle forward.

High on that list is Erling Haaland, whose goalscoring prowess has drawn comparison to both players. The Norwegian has shown finishing ability that would make Lionel Messi proud, while his power and speed has convinced fans that he is the natural heir to Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the man himself has distanced himself from those comparisons.

When recently asked to shed light on his future, the Borussia Dortmund striker pointed out that he still had three years remaining on his current contract.

“I still have 3 years on my contract. I’m not concerned about that..” said Haaland

The Norwegian was then asked to give his views on the comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and Haaland revealed that his only intention was to get better by the day. The youngster then went on to hail the two greatest players of all time.

“The media are the ones who write about it, I don't center myself on these things. I want to get better every day. Ronaldo & Messi...I don't need to talk about them, they're one of the greatest players of all time” said Haaland.

Håland, on comparisons w/ Messi-Ronaldo: “The media are the ones who write about it, I don't center myself on these things. I want to get better every day. Ronaldo & Messi..I don't need to talk about them, they're one of the greatest players of all time” @partidazocope #Håland 🇳🇴 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) March 22, 2021

Haaland has been as good as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this season

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo

Haaland has continued his remarkable goalscoring record and has already scored 33 goals from 31 games for the Bundesliga giants this season. Lionel Messi, interestingly, has scored 29 times in 37 games, while Cristiano Ronaldo has 30 goals from 34 appearances.

🟣 Lionel Messi in LaLiga in 2021



🙋‍♂️ Apps - 1⃣2⃣



⭐️ MotM awards - 1⃣1⃣ pic.twitter.com/tpaq0eidnn — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 21, 2021

Haaland has been linked with a mouthwatering tie-up with the Argentinean at the Camp Nou, while Real Madrid have also been mentioned as a potential destination. If the 20-year-old does manage to continue his astonishing form, the comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will certainly be justified.