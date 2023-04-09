Erling Haaland height: How tall is Manchester City superstar?

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland scored a brace, including a spectacular bicycle kick, as the Cityzens managed to earn a 4-1 win over Southampton. The Norwegian is 1.94 meters (6' 4) tall, which makes his acrobatic effort even more awe-inspiring.

Haaland opened the scoring for the Cityzens at St. Mary's with his strike in the 45th minute of the match. After Jack Grealish made it 2-0, the towering forward scored the goal of the match to seal the fate of the game.

While the Saints managed to pull one back through Sekou Mara in the 72nd minute, Julian Alvarez soon restored the three-goal cushion with a penalty goal in the 75th minute of the game.

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, Erling Haaland has been quite prolific. He has scored 44 goals and has provided five assists in 37 matches this campaign. Haaland has already scored 30 Premier League goals this season.

Erling Haaland has now scored more Premier League goals than Chelsea this season

Southampton FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Erling Haaland's scoring record has seen him move leaps and bounds above other players. Not only is he outscoring fellow Premier League strikers, but the Norwegian has also now scored more league goals than Chelsea this season.

Chelsea, who are 11th in the Premier League table, have scored 29 goals this campaign. Haaland has scored one more, with his tally being 30.

He is well on course to win the Premier League Golden Boot award this season. Harry Kane is a distant second with 23 strikes to his name so far this campaign.

Haaland also looks set to break the record for most goals scored in a season by a player. Alan Shearer and Andy Cole jointly hold the feat with 34 goals to their names in a single Premier League campaign. Mohamed Salah (32 goals) holds the record for most goals in a 38-game Premier League season.

Given Haaland's current form, he should score five more with nine league games left in this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes