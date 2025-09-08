  • home icon
  Erling Haaland jokingly claims Arsenal star punched him after getting 3 stitches on his chin during accident 

Erling Haaland jokingly claims Arsenal star punched him after getting 3 stitches on his chin during accident 

By Snehanjan Banerjee
Modified Sep 08, 2025 10:44 GMT
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League - Source: Getty
Erling Haaland jokingly claims Arsenal star punched him

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland joked that Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard after getting 3 stitches on his chin. The Norway international was smashed in the face by the team bus door, leaving him with a nasty cut that required three stitches.

Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the game to help Norway secure a 1-0 win against Finland on Thursday, September 4. However, he hurt himself on the face when the doors of the team bus left him requiring stitches outside the team hotel in Oslo.

He was reportedly waiting on the pavement to collect his luggage when the incident occurred. The Manchester City superstar was struck right in the mouth when the doors of the coach swung open.

also-read-trending Trending

The goalscoring machine later shared a selfie on Snapchat showing the extent of his face injury. Some fans joked that he was punched by someone, to which Haaland replied:

“Hahahaha wrong answers only"

Another fan joked that Arsenal and Norway captain Martin Odegaard was the one to punch him. Haaland replied in answer:

"Correct"

Here are the snaps from Snapchat, via 433 on Instagram:

Norway will take on Moldova in their next FIFA World Cup Qualifiers game on Tuesday, September 9. They are currently sitting at the top of League B Group 3 with 13 points from six games.

Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard are key players for Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively who have been major rivals in the Premier League. The two players have shared the pitch on 38 occasions for Norway and have six joint goal participations.

Manchester City midfielder snubs Erling Haaland and

names Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard as the best Norwegian player

Manchester City's new summer recruit Sverre Nypan has named Arsenal's Martin Odegaard as the best Norwegian player ever. The young midfielder joined the Cityzens this summer in a reported £12.5 million deal from Rosenborg where he will link up with Erling Haaland.

The promising midfielder has been sent out to Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal. The 18-year-old has opened up on comparisons with Arsenal superstar Martin Odegaard and lavished praise on the Gunners skipper. He told Teeside Live:

“I won’t sit there and say that it’s not a nice comparison [Odegaard] because it’s an honour to be compared to a great player like that. Maybe the best ever from Norway! So it’s great to get the comparison, but we are we are not the same player. For me, we’re quite opposite. We are maybe in a similar type of area in the midfield, but the playing style is different. I won’t grow up to be a Martin Odegaard, that’s for sure.”
Nypan was a hugely coveted player before Manchester City snapped him up in the summer. He was linked with the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa but ended up joining Pep Guardiola's side.

Erling Haaland has earned 44 caps for Norway so far and has scored a ridiculous 43 goals while providing four assists. Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard captains Norway and has scored three goals and provided 16 assists in 66 appearances.

Snehanjan Banerjee

Snehanjan Banerjee

Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news.

Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.

Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world.

Edited by Snehanjan Banerjee
