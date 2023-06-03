Erling Haaland makes demand to Manchester City teammates after FA Cup final triumph over rivals Manchester United

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland reacted as the Cityzens managed to win the FA Cup final against Manchester United by a scoreline of 2-1. The Norwegian striker urged his teammates to win another trophy.

City have now won the Premier League as well as the FA Cup. They are also in the final of the UEFA Champions League and will play Inter Milan. With a win at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 10, the Cityzens can complete the treble.

Haaland urged his teammates for that. He was seen shouting at his teammates after the win against Manchester United:

"Come on. One more." (as transcribed by Daily Express)

The Norwegian is having a tremendous first season in England. Since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, he has already won two trophies. The 22-year-old has been Europe's most prolific goalscorer as well, bagging 52 in as many matches for Manchester City. He has eight assists to his name as well.

Erling Haaland previously claimed he would do everything to help Manchester City win the treble

Erling Haaland is a modern-day superstar in the making. Few in the world, if any, can match his goalscoring prowess at this point in time. Manchester City have a true gem at their disposal in the form of the Norwegian.

The 22-year-old said ahead of the FA Cup final that winning trophies is the reason why the club bought him. He further spoke about his ambitions to win the treble with City this season, telling BBC:

"It would be unreal to make this history. This is why they bought me of course, to get this, we don't have to hide that. It would mean everything. I will do everything I possibly can to try to make it happen. It's my biggest dream and hopefully dreams do come true."

Pep Guardiola's side have already passed the Manchester United hurdle to win the FA Cup. The UEFA Champions League final is of more significance to the team.

Despite winning every other trophy under Guardiola, City are yet to win the Champions League. A triumph on June 10 will mark the club's first-ever UCL as well as complete the treble. Getting past Inter Milan, though, won't be a cakewalk.

