Erling Haaland makes feelings clear about Lamine Yamal after his incredible performance during Barcelona draw vs Inter

Erling Haaland has expressed his delight at Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal's performance in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday (April 30), as per ESPN FC. The 17-year-old scored a worldie to bring his side back into the clash after they went down early in their 3-3 draw with Inter Milan.
Haaland, who represents Manchester City, uploaded a snap from the game on Snapchat and appreciated the teenager. He wrote (via ESPN FC's X handle):
"This guy is incredible."
Speaking about Yamal's goal, the teenager twisted and turned and went past two Inter players while trailing 2-0. Facing a cluster of defenders in front of him, he curled the ball swiftly into the goal (24'). Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer kept standing as the ball rattled the net.
The Spaniard has also set a new record. He featured in his 100th career club match yesterday. Moreover, at 17 years and 291 days, he became the youngest player to score in a UEFA Champions League semifinal clash. He is also the second-youngest player to start in a UCL semifinal, with Julian Draxler (17 years, 226 days) being the youngest (for Schalke in 2011).
The 17-year-old now has five goals in this season's continental competition. This is the most by any player before turning 18. The other two were Ansu Fati and Ethan Nwaneri, with two goals each.
Barcelona and Inter indulge in a six-goal thriller
On April 30, Barcelona played out a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg. The first leg saw the Catalan giants go down in the very first minute, as Marcus Thuram gave Inter the lead. 20 minutes later, it was Denzel Dumfries who doubled his side's advantage.
However, a magnificent strike from Lamine Yamal in the 24th minute helped Barca bring one back. 14 minutes later, it was Ferran Torres who restored parity for the LaLiga table-toppers.
The drama was far from over as Dumfries once again hit the target in the 63rd minute. However, two minutes later, an own goal from Sommer helped Barca end the game in a draw.
Barcelona, courtesy of this scoreline, have scored 24 home goals in the UEFA Champions League this term. They are five short of their own record set up back in the 1999-00 season. Moreover, they have now become the fifth team to score 40+ goals in a single UEFA Champions League edition.
The two sides will again meet on May 6 at the San Siro.