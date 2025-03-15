Erling Haaland makes Premier League history after scoring for Manchester City against Brighton

Manchester City's Erling Haaland has become the first player in the English Premier League history to reach 100 goal involvements in fewer than 100 matches. The Norwegian forward completed the milestone in 94 games during Manchester City's league clash against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, March 15.

Ad

Haaland, 24, scored a penalty in the 11th minute after Omar Marmoush was fouled inside the box. The ace is currently the second-highest goalscorer in the 2024-25 season with 21 goals, he's only behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who has scored 27.

Haaland joined the Premier League giants from Borussia Dortmund in June 2022 for a reported transfer fee of £51 million. In his first season in England, the former RB Salzburg forward scored 52 goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances across all competitions.

Ad

Trending

In the same campaign, Erling Haaland won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup. The 24-year-old won the Golden Boot with 36 goals in English top-tier football and was named Manchester City's Player of the Year in the 2022-23 season.

He was also named the UEFA Best Player in Europe in 2023, and since then, the Norwegian forward has become a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's lineup.

Manchester City suffers huge blow in pursuit of Real Madrid star: Reports

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty

According to Spanish Outlet Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are reluctant to sell French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga despite Manchester City's interest.

Ad

Pep Guardiola is keen to add reinforcements to solve his side's midfield issues and sees Camavinga as an ideal addition. As per reports, the Premier League giants are preparing a big-money offer for the 22-year-old, but Los Blancos are adamant that they have the Frenchman in their long-term plans.

Since joining Real Madrid in August 2021 from Stade Rennais, the Frenchman has established himself as a versatile and reliable player. Despite originally being a midfielder, Eduardo Camavinga has played as a full-back and a wide midfielder for Carlos Ancelotti's side.

The Frenchman signed an extension with the club in November 2023, and his current deal will keep him in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2029. Apart from the Cityzens, Manchester United are also monitoring the 22-year-old's situation at Santiago Bernabeu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback