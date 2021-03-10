Twitter erupts as Erling Haaland sets staggering UEFA Champions League record

Erling Haaland's brace last night led Borussia Dortmund into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, as he helped them beat Sevilla 5-4 on aggregate in the Round of 16 of Europe's most coveted competition.

Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla finished the second leg of the tie on equal terms, drawing out a 2-2 result. However, Dortmund's 3-2 win in the first leg gave them the upper hand as they went on to knock the La Liga side out of the competition and book their berth in the next round.

Notably, Erling Haaland was involved in all three goals in the first leg as well, scoring twice and assisting the other one. Last night's brace gave him his 19th and 20th UEFA Champions League goals and ensured that he set several competition records.

Record-laden UEFA Champions League night for Erling Haaland

The 20-year-old set a staggering record of becoming the fastest player to reach 20 goals in the competition, doing so in just 14 games - 10 games fewer than the previous record holder, Harry Kane. For context, Cristiano Ronaldo (popularly known as Mr. Champions League) needed 56 appearances to score 20 goals in the competition, while Lionel Messi needed 40 appearances to score the same tally.

Games needed to score 20 Champions League goals:



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (56)

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (40)

🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski (36)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (24)

🇳🇴 Erling Haaland (14)



Haaland just obliterated Kane’s record. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6FiXcmbetR — William Hill (@WilliamHill) March 9, 2021

Erling Haaland also became the youngest player ever to score 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League, doing so at the age of 20 years and 231 days, beating the likes of Kylian Mbappe (21 years and 355 days) and Lionel Messi (22 years 266 days). Additionally, Haaland is now the only player in history to have scored 20 goals in the Champions League before the age of 21.

He also became the first Norwegian to reach the 20-goal mark, bettering the record held by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had netted 19 goals in the competition during his time as a player.

Last night's brace further extended his lead as the leading goal-scorer in the ongoing edition of the UEFA Champions League as he took his tally to 10 goals - two more than Lionel Messi (4) and Cristiano Ronaldo (4) combined this season.

Following the second-leg match between Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla last night, managers of both sides heaped praise on Erling Haaland. Dortmund manager Edin Terzic was naturally overjoyed with his side's result. After the match he shared his thoughts with reporters.

"It's been turbulent. We are just happy. It feels really cool. It's not a matter of course for us to get this far. Now to be among the best eight in Europe makes us very happy," he said about the result

"Erling Haaland is just outstanding," he added.

Sevilla's manager Julen Lopetegui was also full of praise for the 20-year-old and said:

"Yes, he’s [Haaland] one of the best players in the world and he’s punished us."

With Erling Haaland continuing to deliver almost relentlessly, this plethora of records should come as no real surprise. However, that didn't stop Twitter from absolutely erupting in praise after his record-breaking performance.

On that note, here is a look at some of the best tweets we found.

Erling Haaland has already scored more Champions League goals than:

Totti

Ronaldinho

Zidane

R9

Adriano

Tevez

Falcao

Lukaku

He's still only 20! #Haaland — Andreas Petropoulos (@andreaspetropo1) March 9, 2021

Born and meant to play for Real Madrid. The next galactico. #Haaland pic.twitter.com/UfAhgpPNQp — Jogoo la Shamba Mjini (@JMariotz) March 10, 2021

#Haaland is honestly a joke. Straight to the top and won't be coming off that perch at any point in his career. #bvbsevilla — Andrew Thompson (@Logiklehrer) March 9, 2021

Love that Haaland gave a little bit back to the keeper after the keeper gave it to him for missing the first one!👏🏽👏🏽😂 #UCL #DORSEV #Haaland — Jermaine Beckford (@jermainebecks83) March 9, 2021

At a certain point you’ve just gotta call a spade a spade. This is no player. This is a MAGIC SCHOOL BUS 🚌🚌🚌 #HAALAND pic.twitter.com/jJL8ykxYu7 — MG (@MG_theory) March 9, 2021

Erling Haaland is a goal scoring machine 🔥🔥#Haaland — Maite Glenrose (@MRamasala) March 9, 2021

the beauty about Haaland is the way he appreciates an assist to his goals ! that's the best type of teammate to have. #Haaland #Dortmund — Mali (@SamaliTimi) March 9, 2021

I always thought Mbappe was beyond clear of any another youngster. Haaland has proved me so wrong. I’m at a loss for words for this young man #dortmundsevilla #Haaland — Ruby’s Takes (@RubyTakes) March 9, 2021

Spanish media criticizing Haaland for provoking Bono even when they know that the Sevilla goalkeeper taunted him before is a good sign that he won't go to Real Madrid. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 10, 2021

Don’t mess with Erling Haaland 😈🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yrqu8tmz6V — jm (@JMNDComps) March 10, 2021

👀 How would you describe Erling Haaland to someone who hasn't seen him play?#UCL pic.twitter.com/GSyqMDNbPb — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 10, 2021

No filter Haaland.. what a guy 😂 incase you missed that crazy 10 minutes, basically this 👇🏾 #UCL pic.twitter.com/exURi3QYit — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) March 10, 2021