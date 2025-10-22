Erling Haaland matched incredible Cristiano Ronaldo record after scoring in Manchester City's win against Villareal

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's record of scoring in 12 games in a row. The Norwegian has been in fine form since scoring against Brighton & Hove Albion in August, and has scored in every game since.

In his run of 12 games, Haaland has scored 22 goals, including five goals against Moldova and a hat-trick against Israel. Tottenham are the only side to stop the Norwegian from scoring this season, but they lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League game.

Manchester City teammate Ruben Dias spoke about Haaland, admitting that comparing him to Cristiano Ronaldo was a good reflection of the striker. He said that the two forwards are always hungry for goals, and the Cityzens are pushing the Norwegian to score as many as possible to help him keep breaking records. He said (via GOAL):

“It's a good reflection of his state of mind. In that he is very similar to Ronaldo. Everyone wants to score goals, but both of them have this ability to just keep on scoring and scoring. We're just happy that Erling is in this moment and we want him to continue."

"We want to keep pushing him because we want him to break records that have not been beaten before. You need to ask Erling and Cristiano (about what makes them so special), but obviously mentality is key in everything that everyone does. That will be a big part of it. But also natural talent and a lot of other things.”

Erling Haaland will have the chance to break Cristiano Ronaldo's record this weekend, when Manchester City travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland backed to break Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League record

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about Erling Haaland earlier this season when the Norwegian became the fastest player to score 50 UEFA Champions League goals. He claimed that the striker could break Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 140 goals in the competition and said (via MEN):

“In that rhythm, yeah [Erling Haaland can break the record]. He’s not injured, he could play for 10 or 12 more years, and he maintains this progression, absolutely. What can I say? The numbers speak for themselves. We are lucky to have him. Just to congratulate him, because he’s alongside goalscorers like Van Nistelrooy, Lewandowski, but especially the two monsters Cristiano and Messi for 20 years, for Erling to be there is unbelievable.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved away from European football and has admitted that he would not be returning to any club before retirement.

