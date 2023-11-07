Erling Haaland mimics Chelsea icon Didier Drogba's celebration after scoring for Manchester City against Young Boys in the UCL

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland pulled off an iconic celebration as he scored for his club in their UEFA Champions League win over Young Boys. The Norwegian striker was in fine form for the holders as they extended their 100% record, and he celebrated his opener like Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Haaland has played a central role for Manchester City since his arrival in 2022, and he helped them win the treble in his debut campaign. The striker finished second in the Ballon d'Or voting this year behind eight-time winner Lionel Messi.

At the Ballon d'Or gala in Paris, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba challenged Haaland to imitate his or Gary Lineker's celebration. The striker failed to find the net on the weekend against Bournemouth, the first match he featured in since the gala.

Against Young Boys, Manchester City opened the scoring after 23 minutes following a penalty awarded to them. Haaland stepped up and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way for his 38th career goal in the competition.

As the ball hit the back of the net, the 23-year-old striker wheeled away in celebration and pumped out his arms sideways like Drogba did in his heyday. Haaland added one more goal for himself in the second half to seal a 3-0 win for his side.

Erling Haaland returns after injury scare, back to full fitness for Manchester City

After the all-timer season they had last year, Pep Guardiola must have spent most of the summer thinking of how to keep his players hungry. This season, Manchester City have largely shown the same hunger that saw them win the treble last time out.

Erling Haaland scored 52 times for the club last season, including 36 times in the league, to help them achieve their goals. This season, the Norwegian star has started on a similar level and has yet to stop scoring for his side, with 15 goals across all competitions.

Manchester City have booked their place in the Round of 16 after they won each of their first four group games. The Citizens hardly broke a sweat as they strolled through their group, and this resulted in qualification with two games to spare.

Erling Haaland went off at half-time on the weekend against Bournemouth, leading to questions about his fitness. He did not look like a stricken man against Young Boys, however, as he scored a well-taken brace for the side. He will lead the line for Guardiola's men against Chelsea this weekend.