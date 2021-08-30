Erling Haaland names the best defender in world football 

Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Haaland has named Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk as the best defender in the world.

Speaking ahead of Norway's FIFA World Cup Qualifier against the Netherlands, Erling Haaland was asked about the prospect of facing Van Dijk. In response, the Norwegian forward called the Liverpool man the best defender in the world because of his pace and physical presence. Haaland said:

“In my opinion, he is the best centre-back in the world. I think a lot of people in this room agree with me. He is fast, strong and bloody smart.”

Erling Braut Haaland on Virgil van Dijk before Norway v Netherlands on Wednesday: “In my opinion he is the best center back in the world. I think a lot of people in this room agree with me. He is fast, strong and bloody smart.” pic.twitter.com/RuLaYi5UpK — Arilas Ould-Saada (@arilasos) August 30, 2021

Norway are set to face the Netherlands in their fourth game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Erling Haaland's team are fourth in the table behind Turkey, the Netherlands and Montenegro.

The Netherlands will finally be able to welcome Virgil Van Dijk back into their squad. The 30-year-old defender missed the Oranje's Euro 2020 campaign because of injury. However, the Dutchman now looks in perfect shape, having started all three of Liverpool's games in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has had a tremendous start to the new season. The 21-year-old forward has netted six goals in five appearances in all competitions thus far, and is set to challenge Robert Lewandowski for the Bundesliga top scorer title.

Erling Haaland is not for sale this summer, says Borussia Dortmund chief

Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has insisted the club will remain firm on their words, and will not entertain any offers for Erling Haaland this summer. Speaking to Kicker (via the Mirror), Zorc said Borussia Dortmund is a football club and not a bank. The Dortmund chief said:

“We are a football club, not a bank! Our position is very clear, and did not change. I assume that we will now be confronted with wild rumours for another two days. Our position is clear: I don't need to play the parrot all the time."

There were rumours that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to replace Kylian Mbappé with Erling Haaland if the 22-year-old forward left them to join Real Madrid before the end of the summer transfer window.

However, Haaland will surely attract interest from European giants come next summer.

Mino Raiola is demanding wages of €50m/year for Erling Håland, in addition to agents fees of €40m. Therefore Bayern have no chance of signing the Norwegian striker next year. Håland has a release clause of €75m for next year that can rise to €90m with bonuses [@SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/epnQwlIJQT — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 24, 2021

According to Haaland's Dortmund contract, a €75 million release clause comes into effect from 2022, which would appeal to many clubs, including Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.

