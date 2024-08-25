Erling Haaland names skills he'd take from Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and other strikers

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has named the skills he would take from Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid hitman Kylian Mbappe. The Norwegian striker is a goalscoring machine, bagging a phenomenal 229 goals and 50 assists in 284 career games.

There's very little to separate the Premier League Golden Boot winner from some of the most prolific finishers in the game's history. However, the former Borussia Dortmund striker still sees aspects of other players' games he would like to incorporate.

Speaking at the PFA via GOAL, Haaland said that he would take Harry Kane's right foot, Kylian Mbappe's speed, Cristiano Ronaldo's heading, Aleksander Isak's dribbling, Karim Benzema's ability on the ball and Luis Suarez's cunningness in the box.

Erling Haaland is unlikely to be overawed by the players he has mentioned, given his impressive talent in the box. He has bagged four goals in two Premier League games in the current campaign.

Louis Saha believes it's impossible for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to match Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United and France striker Louis Saha believes modern strikers like Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will be unable to match the legendary achievements of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The legendary duo has dominated the game for nearly two decades, scoring over 800 goals for club and country, so the Frenchman believes that their feats won't easily be matched.

Speaking with GOAL, Saha explained why the younger generation of strikers couldn't match the legendary duo:

"I totally understand why there are so many fans of Lionel Messi and I totally understand why myself and a lot of other people are fans of Cristiano Ronaldo.

"You can’t really separate those two guys because they are tremendous talents and they’re not at all the same. It’s just two different players. One is almost a natural genius in Messi who had to adapt his game to be the very best for his size and height. Ronaldo has used his height and power to go and score over 900 goals. So you have two different players with different styles and attributes."

The former striker concluded:

"Those are the two players in this era who have simply topped their talent, their potential. You can’t ask much more. You will never see it again.

"You may have Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe fighting for 10 years but it’s never going to be close in terms of greatness, if they want to catch Messi and Ronaldo then they have to score 50 goals a season for the remainder of their careers, it’s impossible."

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland look poised to be the face of the new generation of strikers and will compete for the biggest trophies with Real Madrid and Manchester City respectively in the years to come.

