Erling Haaland offers honest opinion on him and Kylian Mbappe being compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland has shared his honest opinion on him and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe being compared to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi respectively.

Ronaldo and Messi are nearing the end of their legendary career. Hence, it's time for the new superstars to carry the baton for the next generation. Haaland and Mbappe have been tipped by many as the heirs to the two legendary players.

Haaland told France Football (as per French Football Weekly):

“That’s what everyone seems to think. But be careful, we must emphasize to what extent Messi and Cristiano have done crazy things. We must also remember that they still do it, because even if they get older, obviously, they remain fantastic players."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi shared the stage as the world's best players for more than 15 years. However, Ronaldo is now 38, while Messi is 36. Hence, the sport is in need of younger superstars to replace the ageing duo.

Erling Haaland also went on to speak about his competition with Kylian Mbappe:

"I never talk about myself against other players. That’s not the way I am or see things. I focus on myself, I only seek to be better every day, continue to enjoy what I do and be the best version of myself.”

Cristiano Ronaldo says that his rivalry wih Lionel Messi is now over

The Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi rivalry will go down as the most glittering phase in football history. Both superstars entertained fans greatly over the years.

Ronaldo recently spoke about his rivalry with Messi, saying that it has now ended. He added that his fans don't need to hate Messi and vice versa. The legendary forward said in the press conference ahead of Portugal's 1-0 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying win over Slovakia on Friday in Bratislava (via Record Portugal):

"Anyone who likes Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't have to hate Messi. They are both very good.

"They changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world. That's the most important thing. He makes his way, I mine. He's done well, from what I've seen."

He added:

"It's continuing. The legacy continues. The rivalry, I don't see it like that. I've already said: We shared the stage for 15 years and ended up being, I don't say friends, but we are professional colleagues, and we respect each other"

Ronaldo is now plying his trade for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, while Lionel Messi is in the United States with MLS club Inter Miami.