Erling Haaland provides fitness update on social media as Manchester City star eyes comeback from ankle issue

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has provided an update on social media as he continues to recover from an ankle injury he picked up last month. The Norwegian striker is on the mend, having previously been projected to miss most of the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Haaland made a post on his Instagram story showing himself jogging inside the gym at the club's training center. The 24-year-old could be heard saying "We're getting there!" at the end of the video, as he continues his rehabilitation.

Erling Haaland was on target for Manchester City in their FA Cup quarterfinal win over Bournemouth on March 30th before picking up an ankle injury. The former Borussia Dortmund man was forced off and was spotted leaving the stadium in a protective boot after the game.

Manchester City doctors ruled out the goal machine for between five and seven weeks, meaning that he is due to return to action sometime in May. Pep Guardiola hopes the striker is able to recover fully in time for the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA in June.

Erling Haaland had his struggles this term as part of a broader struggle faced by Manchester City, but scored 30 goals in 40 appearances for the side. He signed a new deal until 2034 earlier this year, and his exploits this season earned him a nomination for the EA Sports FC 25 Team of the Season.

Borussia Dortmund star eclipses Manchester City's Erling Haaland with rare goalscoring feat

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy has surpassed Manchester City star Erling Haaland after scoring a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Barcelona on Tuesday. The 29-year-old striker scored three times in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against the Spanish side, ensuring that the tie ended 5-3 on aggregate.

Guirassy's treble put him up to 13 goals in the competition this season, making him the first Borussia Dortmund player to put up such numbers in a single edition of the Champions League. Neither Erling Haaland nor Robert Lewandowski managed to score as many goals in a single season in the competition despite their elite quality.

Serhou Guirassy leads the goalscoring charts in the competition ahead of the likes of Lewandowski and Raphinha. The Guinean striker also became the African player to score the most goals in a single season in the competition, as well as the first African to score a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona.

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More