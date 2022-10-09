Erling Haaland reacts hilariously to Pep Guardiola’s witty comments about petition to deport him from Premier League 

Manchester City star Erling Haaland reacted hilariously to Pep Guardiola's comments on a petition that said the Norwegian should be deported from the Premier League.

Haaland has gotten off to an astonishing start to his career at Manchester City. Since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund, he has already scored 20 goals for the Cityzens in 13 games across all competitions.

In nine Premier League games, Haaland has managed to bag 15 goals so far this campaign.

A petition was recently started to get him banned from playing in the Premier League. Almost 2 million people have signed the petition as well.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet A petition to get Erling Haaland banned from playing in the Premier League because 'he's a robot' got nearly 2 million signatures. A petition to get Erling Haaland banned from playing in the Premier League because 'he's a robot' got nearly 2 million signatures. 😭😭 https://t.co/Cy7ZiiaBsm

Guardiola recently reacted to it when asked about it after his team's 4-0 win against Southampton on Saturday (8 October). Here's what the Manchester City boss said:

"I'm so upset with him. He didn't score three goals so that's why the petition to sack him from the Premier League isn't going to happen."

Haaland reacted to Guardiola's comments by posting a giphy on Twitter. The Norwegian found the back once during his team's 4-0 win against Southampton.

Pep Guardiola revealed how teammates have helped Erling Haaland to get settled to the Premier League

Erling Haaland in action in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland came into a Manchester City team that is full of winners who have won the Premier League title multiple times. However, Guardiola revealed that teammates at the Etihad have helped the newcomer a lot to settle into the team. Ahead of the clash against Southampton, Guardiola said (via manchestereveningnews.co.uk):

"Every press conference I have done this season, out of 50 questions, 45 are for Erling. For me, it is ok.

"We are fortunate that the guys who are here accept it perfectly. There are other guys who would not like it. Guys who had won four or five Premier Leagues and yet all the talk was about Erling? They would not like it in other clubs."

He further added:

"Here, they are delighted because we have Kevin [De Bruyne] who is an exceptional person. He is happy to have him because both know they can be better playing alongside. The same for all of them.

"We don't have players that say, 'Why do they just talk about him?" where at many clubs it happens. We don't have that. This is why it is a joy to train these players."

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes