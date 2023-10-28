Erling Haaland reacts to incredible Jude Bellingham goal for Real Madrid in El Clasico with 3-word message on Instagram 

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has hailed Real Madrid attacker Jude Bellingham's magnificent long-range equaliser in the El Clasico against Barcelona on Saturday (October 28).

In a riveting clash at the Estad Olimpic Lluis Companys, Ilkay Gudogan fired Barca into the lead inside six minutes and twice hit the woodwork as they led at the break. However, Madrid restored parity midway through the second half, thanks to Bellingham's stunner.

The 20-year-old was at it again, scoring in stoppage time to seal Los Blancos' dramatic come-from-behind win. Haaland reacted to Bellingham's opening goal with the following message on Instagram story:

"Unreal this guy"

The win took Carlo Ancelotti's side back to the top of the standings after Girona had overtaken them with a 1-0 home win over Celta Vigo earlier in the day. Meanwhile, Barca lost for the first time this season, winning 10 of 14 games across competitions.

How have Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland fared this season?

Both Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham and Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland have had rousing starts to the season. While Bellingham has bagged 13 goals and three assists in 13 games across competitions, Haaland has 11 goals in 14 outings across competitions.

Bellingham has made a stunning start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund this summer in a deal worth €103 million.

Scoring in his first four games, the Englishman has only failed to find the back of the net in three outings. Thanks to Jude Bellingham's exploits, Real Madrid are atop La Liga and their UEFA Champions League group, having won all three European games this season.

Meanwhile, Haaland has simply continued from where he left off last season. After firing 52 goals in City's historic 2022-23 treble-winning campaign, the 23-year-old looks set for another goal-rich season.

The former BvB striker is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with nine goals in as many games. His two other goals have come in three Champions League games, where the defending champions have won all three games.