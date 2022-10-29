Erling Haaland reacts as Kevin De Bruyne scores outrageous free-kick to secure Manchester City win against Leicester

Kevin de Bruyne guided Manchester City to edge out a 1-0 win away to Leicester City in the Premier League today (October 29). Erling Haaland was unable to line up with his teammates today, but it was the Belgian playmaker who gave the Cityzens all three points.

The Foxes tried their best in the game but were undone by a simply breathtaking free-kick from De Bruyne in the 49th minute. The impressed Haaland, who missed the tie due to injury, and he took to Twitter to heap praise on the midfielder. He said:

“@kevindebruyne heart emoji”.

De Bruyne is surely deserving of praise, with his performance once again putting City ahead in the contest. It was enough to separate the sides come the final whistle and the defending champions went on to pick up another win.

Haaland, meanwhile, will hope he can recover from his injury soon and return to receiving service from the fantastic Belgian again. He has already scored 17 goals in 11 league matches so far.

Manchester City secure three points against Leicester City

Manchester City kicked off the Premier League’s Saturday fixtures when they visited Leicester City’s King Power stadium. Both sides lined up with their expected players, with the notable exception of the visitors who missed Erling Haaland due to injury.

The Norwegian has had a fantastic start to life in Manchester and is already closing in on 20 league goals in his debut season. However, the reigning champions had an able deputy as Argentine starlet Julian Alvarez led the line today.

Brendan Rogers' Foxes came into the game in high spirits. The Midlands club recently put aside their poor early season form to go on an impressive run of results. Manchester City also came into the game with an almost impeccable run of recent domestic results. The game promised to be a closely contested affair.

The Foxes duly delivered and played a close game in front of their fans against the reigning champions. While Manchester City had a lot more of the ball, the valiant home side tried to absorb and return whatever punches the Cityzens threw.

However, in the 49th minute, De Bruyne stepped up and fired a fantastic freekick into the back of the net to give the visitors the lead. Guardiola’s men held on to that lead and ended the game as 1-0 winners to take the summit of the Premier League table.

