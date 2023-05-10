Erling Haaland's dad Alfie breaks silence after being escorted from Santiago Bernabeu during Real Madrid clash

Erling Haaland's father Alfie has explained the events that led to him being escorted out of the Santiago Bernabeu during Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid.

Alfie Haaland was in a director's box at the Bernabeu during the Champions League clash between City and Los Blancos on Tuesday (May 9). He watched on as his son's Premier League outfit clinched a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the two sides' semifinal.

However, the Norweigan was recorded being escorted out by security after an altercation with Real Madrid fans. Spanish outlet El Larguero claims that Alfie Haaland threw peanuts at home supporters and he was pictured making offensive gestures to fans. He has now explained the incident, tweeting:

"Ok. RM was not happy we were celebrating KDB goal. Other than than that we had to move because RM fans not happy with 1-1."

The encounter between Madrid and City was a contentious one at the Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring with a wonder strike in the 36th minute. However, Kevin De Bruyne struck back in a similarly impressive fashion in the 67th minute. This goal was a controversial one as it appeared the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

In the end, Real Madrid and the Cityzens settled on a 1-1 draw. Erling Haaland was kept quiet throughout the evening, unable to add to his 51 goals for the season thus far.

Real Madrid could move for Erling Haaland in 2024

Los Blancos could make their move for the Norweigan in 2024.

Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in 2024 as a reported release clause in his contract becomes active. AS reports that the Norweigan striker's potential arrival at Los Blancos depends on the club being able to convince him.

The City striker's desire to potentially join Los Merengues depends on the sports project and potential of winning the Champions League and Ballon d'Or. He is not thought to hold the economic value of such a deal in high regard.

Madrid may struggle to convince Erling Haaland to leave the Etihad as he has flourished under Pep Guardiola during his debut season. The Norweigan has netted 51 goals in just 47 games across competitions. The La Liga giants have also been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024.

A move for the Cityzens prolific frontman may not be on their agenda if they secure Mbappe. However, if they do intend to target the Norweigan they will hope his father's relationship with supporters is mended.

