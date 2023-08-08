Erling Haaland’s father Alfie cracks joke at Arsenal after Community Shield triumph over Manchester City

Erling Haaland's father Alfie Haaland cracked a joke at Arsenal after the FA Community Shield showdown between the Gunners and the Cityzens. The Gunners won the game via penalties.

While Pep Guardiola's side took the lead through a sumptuous Cole Palmer strike, a deflected goal from Leandro Trossard saw the game end all square. Kevin De Bruyne hit the woodwork from the penalty spot while Rodri's effort was saved by Aaron Ramsdale. Fabio Vieira struck a perfect top corner penalty to win it for Mikel Arteta's team.

City lost the Community Shield last season as well. However, they went on to win the EPL, with Erling Haaland scoring 36 goals. Haaland's tally is a record in a 38-game Premier League campaign. Alfie pointed that out, tweeting:

"Well done Arsenal, great win. You must be favourites for the league now."

Alfie's post was accompanied by a winking emoji. Despite leading the Premier League table for 248 days last term, the Gunners squandered their lead in the crucial part of the season as City went on to lift the trophy again.

Mikel Arteta's squad has been bolstered by bringing in the likes of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber. Whether these reinforcements are enough to push Arsenal across the line in the league this term, however, remains to be seen.

Erling Haaland's game against Arsenal by the numbers

Erling Haaland had a lackluster performance against Arsenal in the Community Shield before being replaced by Cole Palmer in the 64th minute of the match. Palmer scored City's only goal.

Haaland had no shots on target and completed zero dribbles. He completed only six passes during the match and had 13 touches of the ball. The Norwegian also lost possession of the ball five times.

While it was a below-par display from Haaland, it is worth noting that he also had a poor display in last season's Community Shield. The striker, however, went on to score 36 goals in the league last term. Hence, it won't be fair to judge him by his performances in the Wembley showdown.