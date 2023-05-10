Erling Haaland's father denies claims that he threw peanuts at Real Madrid supporters in Man City's 1-1 draw against Los Blancos

Erling Haaland's father Alfie Haaland had a cosy seat in the VIP box at the Santiago Bernabeu when Real Madrid met Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

The first leg ended 1-1 with Vinicius Junior and Kevin De Bruyne getting on the scoresheet. Shortly after the Belgium international's goal, Alfie Haaland was asked to leave the VIP box - a sight that pleased the Real Madrid fans sitting beneath him in the stands.

Spanish outlet El Larguero, via @MadridXtra, claimed that the Manchester City striker's father threw peanuts at the home fans. The 50-year-old has now taken to Twitter to deny such claims.

According to the former Manchester City and Leeds United player, he was asked to move away because the Cityzens' equalizer displeased Real Madrid fans. He wrote:

"Ok. I did not. Not true. We had some good banter with Madrid fans. They were not happy when City scored. Typical. Then we had to move 50 meters away. Nothing more. All happy. Well nearly…😉"

Erling Haaland did not have a pleasant day at the office as he was tightly marked by Los Blancos' defenders, especially Antonio Rudiger. He was not allowed any space to work with or spin around the center-backs and ended the game with just two shots on target and nine completed passes.

Eduardo Camavinga refuses to label a favorite for Real Madrid's return leg against Manchester City

Eduardo Camavinga is adamant that the semi-final is evenly poised despite Manchester City avoiding defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The return leg will take place on May 17 at the Etihad, where the Cityzens have won 26 times in 28 games across competitions this season. Camavinga, who assisted Vinicius Junior's opener, said after the game, via Tribal Football:

"Neither team is favourite, it's 50-50. It was a draw and we have to win the next game. We are aware that the second leg is not at home, but we have to go there and win for our fans."

Real Madrid lost the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City last season by a 4-3 scoreline. They staged a memorable second-leg comeback and won 3-1 (6-5 aggregate) before beating Liverpool in the final.

The difference is, they played the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last year. It remains to be seen if the home fans can carry the Cityzens to only their second-ever Champions League final.

