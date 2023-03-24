Erling Haaland's father issues worrying injury update ahead of Manchester City's massive PL clash against Liverpool next week

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been deemed as touch and go ahead of his side's Premier League showdown with Liverpool next Saturday (April 1). His father, Alf Inge, provided an update on the frontman's injury.

Haaland was forced to withdraw from Norway's squad for UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers due to a groin injury. He misses the clashes with Spain on Saturday (March 25) and Georgia three days later.

However, Haaland could also miss Manchester City's crucial encounter with Liverpool at the Etihad. He has received treatment for his groin issue, and his father claims that Erling could struggle to train for the clash with the Reds. Alf Inge said (via the Independent):

“Firstly, I’m not a doctor and secondly, I think it’s ‘touch and go’, yes. You can’t just go two weeks without training and then jump right into a fight."

The Norweigan continued by suggesting that City may gamble on Haaland's availability depending on his response to treatment:

"There must be a progression there. They can gamble on it, but if he doesn’t get proper training with the team, then he won’t play. It is about how he responds to treatment in the next few days."

Alfe Inge concluded:

“He needs a lot of care and ‘knuckling’. There are many sprints, and there is a lot to move.”

If Haaland does miss his side's battle with Liverpool, it will come as a massive blow to Pep Guardiola.

The Norweigan has been in incredible form, scoring 42 goals in 37 games across competitions. He has netted a hat-trick in his last two outings, including a five-goal haul against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Manchester City are looking to chase down league leaders Arsenal, whom they trail by eight points with a game in hand, with 11 matches left.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants his players to return fit from international duty

Pep Guardiola hopes his players return injury-free.

Manchester City are well represented in the international break, with 20 of their first-team members competing for their respective nations. Guardiola has said that he's praying that his players return from the break injury-free. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I pray that no-one comes back with an injury. I said to the players – come back fit. You know exactly what you need."

Given the uncertainty over Haaland's availability, it's vital that Guardiola has a fully fit squad to call on. Liverpool are chasing a top-four finish and sit sixth, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points with two games in hand.

Both sides will be eager to get a positive result at the Etihad. One player Guardiola may be particularly fretting over is Argentina's Julian Alvarez. He will likely lead the line against Jurgen Klopp's men if Haaland doesn't return to fitness.

