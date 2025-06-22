Erling Haaland's father provides update on his Manchester City future amid exit links

Manchester City star Erling Haaland's father has released a statement to clarify his son's future plans amid continued links to other clubs. The Norwegian striker has enjoyed a fruitful spell in England, claiming the league's Golden Boot in his first two seasons, and breaking the single season goal record.

Haaland took a quite unusual step during the 2024-25 season as he signed a ten-year contract with Manchester City, the longest such contract in the club's recent history. The new deal has not put speculation on the future of the 24-year-old to bed, with reports still linking him to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

With his son in action for Manchester City at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, Alf-Inge Haaland took it upon himself to provide clarity on his future. He told Spanish publication Marca (via GOAL) that Erling Haaland is very happy at the Etihad Stadium, rubbishing talks that he is looking to move.

"He is happy. Now he's focused and focused on the Club World Cup and... yes, he's happy. I think they are the favourites to win this tournament. We're seeing some good games. Yes, I think they're among the favorites. My son is very happy at Manchester City. Very happy."

Erling Haaland endured a disappointing 2024-25 season in which his club failed to win any silverware and he lost out to Mohamed Salah in the race for the Golden Boot. He managed to score 31 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions, his lowest such tally in his three seasons with the Cityzens.

Pep Guardiola's side signed Omar Marmoush to provide competition and cover for the former Borussia Dortmund man in the winter. The pair will expect to do serious damage to Premier League defences from the 2025-26 season, having shown glimpses in the second half of the 2024-25 season.

Erling Haaland set to lead the line for Manchester City in Club World Cup clash

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is set to lead the line in their second group stage game against Emirati club Al-Ain on Monday. The English giants will look to secure their passage into the Round of 16 when they face Al-Ain in Atlanta.

Haaland started on the bench for the Cityzens in their opening game against Moroccan outfit Wydad AC before being introduced in the second half. The Norway international is expected to return to the XI in place of Omar Marmoush, who started in the 2-0 win over Wydad.

City are clear favourites to overcome the UAE-based club, who suffered a 5-0 defeat to Juventus in their first game. The Cityzens will be without right-back Rico Lewis, who is suspended after his straight red card against Wydad.

