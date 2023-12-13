Erling Haaland's father sells his son on FPL as Manchester City insist on striker's 'bone stress' problem

A Fantasy Premier League (FPL) move by Alf Inge Haaland, the father of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, has sparked speculation on the player's fitness.

The senior Haaland's decision to sell his son from his own FPL team has led many to believe that Erling's injury might be more serious than initially thought. However, the club have stated that the sharpshooter is dealing with a 'bone stress' issue and nothing more.

The Norwegian international was conspicuously absent from City's recent 2-1 triumph over Luton, sidelined by a bone stress injury in his foot. Manager Pep Guardiola has assured fans that Haaland's injury isn't a fracture, but he has remained tight-lipped about the striker's expected return.

The manager said (via GOAL):

"It's not a fracture, just a stress on the bone, hopefully, can be ready against Crystal Palace, if not, then Saudi Arabia."

This ambiguity has fueled further speculation among FPL enthusiasts. This speculation deepened when fantasy football experts observed that Alf Inge Haaland had not only benched but completely removed Erling from his FPL lineup.

This decision is particularly noteworthy given the striker's status as one of the most prized assets in FPL, valued at £14 million. According to GOAL, the choice to offload him entirely, rather than benching him until his return, suggests a potentially extended absence from the pitch.

Guardiola has acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Haaland's availability for the games against Crystal Palace and Crvena Zvezda. With Manchester City also playing in the FIFA Club World Cup, there's a growing possibility that Haaland might not return to Premier League action until late December.

Howard Webb admits refereeing error in Manchester City's draw against Tottenham

A refereeing decision during the intense Manchester City and Tottenham clash, which ended in a 3-3 draw, has come under scrutiny. Howard Webb, the chief of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), has openly admitted an error in judgment at a crucial moment in the game.

The controversy erupted in the final moments of stoppage time when referee Simon Hooper halted play as Jack Grealish broke through towards a potential scoring opportunity. The play had initially continued after Erling Haaland was brought down by Emerson Royal.

However, as Haaland managed to pass the ball to put Grealish through, Hooper made the contentious decision to stop play and award a foul, much to the dismay of City players. This decision ignited a fierce reaction from the players, particularly from a visibly upset Erling Haaland, who confronted the referee in the heat of the moment.

Howard Webb revealed on Sky Sports (via GOAL):

"Yeah, it is an officiating mistake, and you’re right, the VAR has no part to play in this. Of course, we’re always looking, as officials, to have that positive influence on the game, by trying to identify occasions when we can allow the game to play through an advantage."

The squad's response has since attracted the attention of the Football Association, resulting in a charge against Manchester City for failing to maintain control over their players.