Erling Haaland scores 5 goals and gets 2 assists as Norway secure 11-1 win in FIFA World Cup qualifying game

Erling Haaland recorded seven G/A, including five goals and two assists, in Norway's FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Moldova on September 9. Norway won the game 11-1, standing first in their group in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ad

Erling Haaland had an exceptional performance in 89 minutes of gameplay for Norway, scoring five non-penalty goals (11', 36', 43', 52', and 83'). He further set up two more for his teammates, Felix Horn Myhre (6') and Thelo Aasgaard (90+1'), marking one of his best performances on the international stage.

The Manchester City striker had seven shots on target in the match and hit the woodwork once. He had three out of three successful dribble attempts and delivered two key passes. Haaland also missed three big chances in the game, but it did not cost Norway much after the whopping 11-1 win against Moldova.

Ad

Trending

Following the Moldova clash, Norway are currently leading Group 1 of the World Cup qualifiers with 15 points in five games. This means Erling Haaland and co. have maintained a perfect record of winning all of their games so far. However, they have yet to officially qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Note: All in-game statistics were taken from SofaScore as of writing and are subject to change per the website's prerogative.

Erling Haaland's five-goal performance for Norway sets a new record

Erling Haaland scored five times in his side's 11-1 win over Moldova in the World Cup qualifier, setting a major record in international football. ESPN reports that the Norwegian superstar's performance marked the most number of goals scored by a European player in a World Cup qualifier game. Previously, such a feat was achieved by Austria star Hans Krankl when he scored six times against Malta in 1977, setting a UEFA record.

Ad

This marks a high for Haaland while playing for his country, making his performance comparable to legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Interestingly, Ronaldo has never scored five times for Portugal in an official international game. His highest has been four goals against Lithuania in a Euro 2020 qualifier game in 2019.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi scored five times in a friendly against Estonia in May 2022. However, it did not come in an official match like Haaland tonight. After his remarkable feat, the Manchester City superstar currently boasts 48 goals in 45 appearances for his country across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More