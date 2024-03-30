Erling Haaland sends emphatic message after Manchester City training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has thrown the gautlet to Premier League leaders Arsenal ahead of their league visit to the Etihad on Sunday (March 31).

The Cityzens are in imperious form, going unbeaten in 22 games across competitions - winning 19 - since a 1-0 league loss at Aston Villa in December. They are coming off a 2-0 home win over Newcastle United just before the international break to reach a record sixth straight FA Cup semifinal.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the title race with 10 games to go, ahead of Liverpool on goal difference, while City are just a point behind the leading pair. Mikel Arteta's side have lost once in 10 games across competitions - winning nine - and are coming off a rousing shootout win (1-0, 4-2 on penalties) over FC Porto to reach their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years.

Considering the form of both sides, an entertaining clash could ensue, which explains why the in-form Haaland cannot wait for the weekend clash. The Norwegian posted on Instagram while sharing a picture of himself from City's training session:

"Bring on the weekend!"

Interestingly, Haaland and Co. lost 1-0 at Arsenal in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

What is Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's record against Arsenal?

Erling Haaland

Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland has had another sizzling campaign despite missing nearly two months due to a foot injury.

Following an imperious 52-goal effort in City's treble-winning 2022-23 campaign, the 23-year-old has had another goal-filled season, contributing 29 goals and six assists in 34 games across competitions.

So, how has the Norway international fared against the Gunners? Haaland has scored twice and provided as many assists in five games across competitions against Arteta's side.

All four of his goal contributions against Arsenal have come in three outings in the Premier League. Haaland drew blanks in Manchester City's FA Community Shield loss earlier this season and a 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round win last campaign.