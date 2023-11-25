Erling Haaland sends message ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool

Erling Haaland has taken to Instagram to share his two cents ahead of Manchester City's high-profile Premier League contest against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (November 25).

Manchester City, who marched on to win a prestigious treble past season, are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 28 points from 12 matches. Meanwhile, the Reds are in second spot with 27 points.

Haaland, who finished second in the 2023 Ballon d'Or vote behind Lionel Messi, is set to face the Merseyside outfit for the fourth time in a City jersey. He has bagged one goal in three appearances across all competitions against Jurgen Klopp's side for his current club so far.

Taking to social media this Friday, the 23-year-old Norwegian posted:

"See you tomorrow! 🔜"

So far this campaign, the former Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg striker has contributed 13 goals and three assists in 12 Premier League appearances. He has also found the back of the net four times and laid out one assist in four UEFA Champions League games.

During the recent international break, the left-footed attacker missed Norway's 3-3 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying draw against Scotland due to an ankle issue. However, he is expected to start against Liverpool.

Glen Johnson names the one Liverpool star who can stop Erling Haaland this weekend

Speaking to Squawka, ex-Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson named Virgil van Dijk as the Reds star who can stop Erling Haaland during Saturday's match at City. He responded:

"If anyone can stop him, Van Dijk can. The issue is, with City it's not just about him and there are goal threats everywhere. Liverpool have to be careful not just build the whole game plan around Haaland."

Johnson, who featured in 200 games for the Reds in his career, added:

"But in terms of the one-on-one battle between him and Van Dijk, it will be interesting to see how they take the game on. I'm interested to see if Haaland will look to go in behind or drop off and pull Van Dijk away from the defensive line."

Van Dijk, 32, has regained his usual form of late after coming under fire for his sub-par performances last term. He has helped the Reds boast the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign, conceding just 10 goals in 12 outings so far.

A 64-cap Netherlands international, the towering centre-back has made 11 overall appearances for Liverpool this season. He has contributed two assists and helped his team register three clean sheets so far.