Erling Haaland sends message to Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish on his birthday

Erling Haaland has sent a message to Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish on his birthday.

The two have formed a close bond since the Norway international joined the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. Haaland took to his Instagram account to wish Grealish on his 28th Birthday.

The 23-year-old striker posted a photo alongside Grealish and captioned it (h/t @erling.haaland):

"Happy Birthday mah brosky, enjoy your day! [Blue heart emoji] [celebration emoji]"

They helped the English club win the treble in their first season together at the Etihad. Haaland ended the season with 52 goals in 53 games across competitions. After a tough first 12 months in Manchester, Grealish also impressed last term, registering five goals and 11 assists in 50 games.

So far, the two have played 44 times together as teammates and have recorded five joint goal participations during that time. Grealish, 28, is arguably in his prime years and will hope to continue his good form at the Etihad.

The Englishman was signed for a £100 million transfer fee from Aston Villa two years ago. He seems to be a regular fixture in Pep Guardiola's XI now, having started four times across competitions this term.

Grealish missed Manchester City's 2-1 league win against Fulham on 2 September with a hamstring injury. Haaland, meanwhile, has started the season well, scoring six goals in as many games.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland comments on his Ballon d'Or chances

Erling Haaland is a major contender for this year's Ballon d'Or year award after a remarkable season with Manchester City.

The Norwegian hitman was crucial in his team's historic treble and set the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season (36). He also finished the campaign as the UEFA Champions League top-scorer with 12 goals.

Addressing his chances for the Ballon d'Or award, Haaland told France Football (h/t French Football Weekly):

"I believe in myself and I believe I have a little chance. His [Lionel Messi's] dribbling is not a bad choice."

Lionel Messi, for many, is the favorite to win the award for the eighth time later this year. He won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina where he scored seven goals and took home the Golden Ball award.

Messi also won Ligue 1 last season and recorded 20 goals and 21 assists in 41 games across competitions. For his new club, the former Barcelona superstar has 11 goals and five assists in 11 games.