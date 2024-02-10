Erling Haaland sets record after scoring twice in Manchester City’s win over Everton

Erling Haaland has set a new record after scoring twice in Manchester City's 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Everton.

The sharpshooting Norwegian has managed to score a shocking 51 goals in his first 50 Premier League starts. This is the most by any player in the history of the Premier League, following the forward's record-breaking goalscoring streak last season where he scored an absurd 36 goals.

In the match against Everton, Haaland's first goal came with Manchester City's first shot on target as they struggled to break down Everton's defense. The Toffees held on through all of the first half and much of the second, as City spent the vast majority of the game in their first third. But it did little to stop Haaland in the 71st minute.

He latched onto a poor clearance at the far post and didn't need to take more than a touch as he powered it beyond the goalkeeper with his weaker right foot. As Everton carried players forward in search of an equalizer, they lost the ball and Kevin de Bruyne sent Haaland on the counter-attack with a through-pass.

The prolific striker shrugged off his man first before meeting the keeper and curling it around him with relative ease to secure the win. He has been a vital player for Manchester City this season, having scored an impressive 16 goals so far, although he has been injured since November and only just resumed.

The win against Everton led the Cityzens to the top of the table, but only temporarily, as Liverpool finished against Burnley with a win and returned to the top. For Everton though, the season is not smooth as they teeter dangerously on the edge of getting relegated.

Pep Guardiola uncertain about Manchester City's chances of winning treble

The Cityzens are currently in a strong position to win three trophies again this season, following their historical treble last season. In the Premier League, they currently have 52 points in 23 games, and they are still in the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

However, manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his uncertainty about winning the treble once more. He spoke about the improbability ahead of the Everton game, telling the press (via Football London):

"We have 99.99 per cent possibility that we are not going to win the treble because it has never ever ever been done. The chances to do it again are like this (shows tiny gap between thumb and index finger) minimal. If it was easy, another team (Manchester) United in that time would have done it again. It's not easy."

Manchester City will be hoping that players like Erling Haaland can guide them as they continue to drive for all three trophies this season.