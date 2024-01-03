Erling Haaland shares throwback Dortmund image alongside Manchester United star Jadon Sancho amid latter's links to German club

Amidst Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho's reported links with his former club Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland shared an image of the two while playing for BvB.

The two attackers have experienced contrasting fortunes since leaving the Bundesliga side and arriving in the Premier League. Sancho, 23, landed at United in the summer of 2021 but has struggled to get going.

In 82 games across competitions, he has bagged just 12 goals and six assists. In three games this season, Sancho is yet to make a goal contribution and hasn't appeared since August after a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag. As per Sky Sports, he's linked with a move back to BvB.

Meanwhile, Haaland has made a rousing start to life on English shores since arriving at City in 2022. His 52-goal campaign inspired the Cityzens to their maiden continental treble. The Norwegian has started this campaign in a similar vein, bagging 19 goals and five assists in 22 games across competitions.

Recently, Haaland shared an Instagram story featuring a picture with his former BvB teammate Sancho while at the German club, captioning it:

"Proper baller that"

Here's the screenshot of his Instagram story:

Screenshot of Haaland's Instagram story featuring Sancho

As per Sky Sports, Dortmund are looking to sign Manchester United attacker Sancho on loan for the rest of the season. BvB's loan fee and total financial commitment in the deal will be around €3.5 million.

How did Erling Haaland and Manchester United's Jadon Sancho fare together at Borussia Dortmund?

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland played 46 games together for Borussia Dortmund in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, combining for 11 joint goal contributions. Ten of those goals were scored by Haaland, who returned the favour once.

Overall, Sancho played 137 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side between 2017 and 2021, bagging a rich haul of 50 goals and 64 assists, a far cry from his underwhelming numbers with Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland, who arrived at BvB in January 2020, contributed 86 goals and 23 assists in 89 games across competitions before leaving in the summer of 2022.