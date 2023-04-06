Erling Haaland snapped shopping with little-known girlfriend Isabel, pictures go viral on social media

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland was spotted shopping with his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen in London at Nike Town on Tuesday, April 4. This came one month after the Norway international signed a £20 million deal with the sporting giants.

The couple have kept their relationship relatively private away from the public eye ever since they started dating when Haaland plied his trade for Borussia Dortmund.

As per The Sun, they were last spotted publicly on New Year's Eve in Manchester at The Ivy Spinningfields restaurant. He was seen with Johansen shopping on Oxford Street as they enjoyed their time together.

The Manchester City ace then stopped by Nike Town to meet TV presenter Alex Scott as he sealed his £20 million deal with Nike.

Fans piled in numbers ecstatically to get a view of the former Red Bull Salzburg forward.

Haaland, 22, and Johansen, 18, reportedly grew up together in Byrne, Norway. Both grew up playing for local football teams. She is currently a Norweigan footballer at Bryne Fotballklubb. According to MARCA, she is said to be one of their more promising players.

Meanwhile, Haaland returned to training yesterday for the Cityzens as they next face Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, April 8.

Manchester City currently have 64 points and are eight points behind league leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

After a short layoff due to injury, they will be depending on their star forward to continue his rich vein of form. He has scored 42 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Erling Haaland named MEN Manchester City Player of the Month for March

Haaland once again silenced his doubters after continuing his sensational run of form in March, helping City remain unbeaten. Pep Guardiola's side won all four of their games, keeping four clean sheets and scoring 16 goals.

The former Dortmund forward scored nine goals in just four games, including an absurd haul of five goals against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

He then added to his tally by scoring a hat-trick against Burnley in the FA Cup, as City won 6-0. He deservedly won the Player of the Month award, getting 64.8 percent (252) of the 389 total votes cast, according to a report in the Manchester Evening News.

Furthermore, he has already won the PFA Player of the Month in August and will be hoping to add to his tally for April as he looks set to face Southampton this Saturday after recovering from a hamstring injury.

