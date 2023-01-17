Erling Haaland snubbed as Rio Ferdinand names Arsenal star as his Premier League Player of the Season

Rio Ferdinand snubbed Erling Haaland and opted for his compatriot Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard while naming his Premier League Player of the Season.

The former Manchester United and England defender is quite evidently a huge fan of the Arsenal playmaker, who has been integral behind the Gunners' excellent run of form.

Mikel Arteta's side has been on fire this season and is currently enjoying an eight-point cushion over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Ferdinand has hailed Martin Odegaard for playing a key role behind the Gunners' sensational turnaround in fortunes.

The former England international has also claimed that Odegaard will be his player of the year ahead of his Norway teammate Erling Haaland, especially if Arsenal wins the league. Ferdinand told Vibe with Five:

“I’d go as far as to say right now, he’s probably my player of the year. Haaland’s done what he’s done. He has been great, don’t get me wrong."

"If Haaland eases up with the goals and Arsenal win the league and Odegaard continues, he’s my player of the year.”

Odegaard has been phenomenal for the Gunners since his switch from Real Madrid. He initially joined the north Londoners on loan in the second half of the 2020-21 season before the Gunners made the deal permanent in the summer of 2021.

Arsenal eventually signed the creative midfielder for a fee of just €35 million, potentially rising to around €40 million, which already looks like a bargain.

The 24-year-old was handed the armband in the summer after Alexandre Lacazette's departure and has been an exceptional leader.

The playmaker has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 23 games across competitions this campaign.

Meanwhile, Odegaard's Norway teammate Erling Haaland has also been an immediate hit at the Etihad following his summer switch to Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has scored 27 goals and provided three assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

Danny Murphy urges Arsenal to secure deal for 24-year-old Premier League midfielder

Former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy has backed Arsenal to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy urged the Premier League runaway leaders to make a move for the England international. He said:

“I think that would be a huge, huge move for Arsenal,” Murphy said when asked about the Londoners’ interest in the England international. I think he would be the perfect type for Arsenal because they are heavily reliant on Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.”

“You're not just getting a wonderful midfielder who would be there for the rest of his career maybe if they carry on, you're also getting an English one who fans can relate to, they know he can do it in the Premier League,” Murphy added. He's going to get better, and I think he'll get more of a platform to score goals.”

Rice has featured in 25 games for West Ham United across competitions this season, scoring once and providing three assists.

