“He would be the perfect type for Arsenal” – Danny Murphy urges Arteta to secure deal for 24-year-old midfielder

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Danny Murphy has backed Arsenal to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Murphy has claimed that the holding midfielder had the potential to serve the London-based club for the foreseeable future.

Rice, 24, is widely hailed as one of the best midfielders in the English Premier League. According to The Daily Mail, the north London outfit have made £80 million-rated Rice their top target for the summer, and Murphy believes he would be an excellent addition.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy urged the Premier League leaders to go big and bring the sought-after midfielder to the Emirates Stadium.

“I think that would be a huge, huge move for Arsenal,” Murphy said when asked about the Londoners’ interest in the England international.

“I think he would be the perfect type for Arsenal because they are heavily reliant on Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.”

"100% Arsenal are title challenges. They are coached incredibly well. They smothered us all over the pitch."- Declan Rice

Murphy claimed that the Englishman would be a player Gunners fans can relate to, adding that he was only going to get better as the years wore on.

“You're not just getting a wonderful midfielder who would be there for the rest of his career maybe if they carry on, you're also getting an English one who fans can relate to, they know he can do it in the Premier League,” Murphy added.

“He's going to get better and I think he'll get more of a platform to score goals.”

The West Ham skipper has featured in 25 games for the club across competitions, scoring once and providing three assists.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville does not think Arsenal will win the Premier League this season

The Gunners have been firing on all cylinders in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. They have played an eye-catching brand of football for the most part but have picked up unflattering wins as well, showing signs of a potentially title-winning team. Following their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, Mikel Arteta’s side have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite seeing such positive signs, Manchester United legend Gary Neville has refused to dub the north Londoners as title favorites, claiming that Manchester City will eventually snatch the trophy.





Arsenal's front three only cost them £6 million. They've recorded a combined 21 goals and 11 assists in 25 games in all competitions this season

When asked whether Arteta’s men would win the Premier League, Neville told Sky Sports:

“No. But I said Leicester wouldn't win the league. They won't win the league. Manchester City will win the league, and I think Man Utd will finish second, and I know that will annoy Arsenal fans!

"I'd rather Arsenal win the league than Man City. I think it would be absolutely sensational for the Premier League. I think about watching the Premier League, we've seen City sweep up, apart from Liverpool, over the past five years. To think Arsenal could come and win it, it adds to our league, it makes our league great. I'd love Man Utd to win it, but I don't think that's going to happen this season."

The Gunners will return to action with a clash against Manchester United on 22 January.

