Erling Haaland spotted partying inside luxury nightclub in Monaco after lunch with Prince Albert as he celebrates time away from football

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland is living his best life as he celebrates time away from football during the offseason. The Norwegian striker was seen partying at a nightclub in Monaco.

This is after he had a royal lunch with Prince Albert. Haaland previously spent time on a yacht with Tommy Hilfiger as well. After a busy day, Haaland was seen rhythming with music at a nightclub (according to The Sun). He rocked a loose dress and a pair of sunglasses.

Chris Burton @Burtytweets goal.com/en-gb/news/erl… Erling #Haaland pictured on luxury yacht with Tommy Hilfiger & PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani as Man City star also meets Prince Albert for lunch in Monaco #MCFC Erling #Haaland pictured on luxury yacht with Tommy Hilfiger & PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani as Man City star also meets Prince Albert for lunch in Monaco #MCFC goal.com/en-gb/news/erl… https://t.co/7D5RMOLGFE

Erling Haaland was Manchester City's talisman in the attack as the Cityzens won the European treble this past season. He scored 52 goals across competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Norwegian also set the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season by a player. He bagged 36 goals in the league.

The footballer has since been enjoying some downtime. He previously had a trip to Spain with his partner Isabel Johansen.

Rio Ferdinand compared Erling Haaland's mentality to that of Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland, 22, has already become one of the most lethal strikers in world football. His ability to find the back of the net on a regular basis is unmatched at the moment.

Apart from his skills as a player, Haaland's mindset is one of the main reasons behind the footballer shining at the moment. Rio Ferdinand found similarities between Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking after Manchester City's UEFA Champions League final win against Inter Milan on June 10, Ferdinand said (via Eurosport):

"It’s the mindset. I mean, that’s the separator. That separates the good from the great. This guy is going to be relentless, you can see it. I see shades of Cristiano in the mentality."

The legendary central defender added:

"When you look in his eyes, it’s not just about selfish me wanting to be the focal point and score every single goal and every ball has to come to me. He’s about the functionality of the team and he’s playing his role perfectly.”

Manchester City have a phenomenal team in their ranks. With Haaland atop the attack, the Cityzens are expected to rule English and European football for the foreseeable future.

Poll : 0 votes