Erling Haaland wins Gerd Muller Trophy at 2023 Ballon d’Or gala

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has won the Gerd Muller Trophy this year. The Norwegian striker was in stunning form and scored 52 goals in the 2022–23 season.

The 23-year-old set a new Premier League record by scoring a whopping 36 goals last season as Manchester City edged past Arsenal to win the Premier League title.

He was also the top scorer in the Champions League with 12 goals as the Cityzens ended their hunt for the prestigious European trophy and lifted it for the first time in the club's history.

The Gerd Muller Award was introduced in 2021 in memory of the Bayern Munich legend. Robert Lewandowski took home the award in 2021 and 22, and that made Haaland the second footballer ever to win the award.

Erling Haaland comments on winning the Gerd Muller Award

Erling Haaland was quick to thank his Manchester City teammates after winning the Gerd Muller Award. He was delighted to take home the trophy after an incredible season.

Erling Haaland said:

"It's a huge honour to receive the Gerd Muller Trophy. I couldn't have scored the number of goals I did last season without all of my teammates and this award is another reminder of the incredible year we all enjoyed together."

He added:

"We work hard every day to win every game and every competition we play in, but to not only lift the first Champions League in this club's history but also the Premier League and FA Cup is something none of us could have imagined. I'm proud of what we achieved as a team last season, but our focus now is on trying to do it all again this year."

The Norwegian also scored four goals for his national side, but they failed to make it to the FIFA World Cup. He will next be seen in action for the Citizens when they take on Bournemouth at home on Saturday, November 4.