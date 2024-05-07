Estevao ‘Messinho’ Willian to Chelsea: What we know about the transfer saga so far

Chelsea are actively pursuing the transfer of Brazilian phenom Estevao Willian from Palmeiras but have a number of hurdles to cross before a deal is done. The 17-year-old winger is considered to be the next big thing out of Brazil after turning heads with his displays for the Brazilian outfit.

In recent transfer windows, Chelsea have employed a strategy of signing highly-rated young talent from around the world as they look to build a world-class group. They successfully beat other teams to the signing of 17-year-old Ecuadorian gem Kendry Paez last summer, and are prepared to do the same with the wonderkid from Brazil.

Estevao Willian is one of the finest teenage footballers in Brazil, and this is evident in how highly-rated he is at Palmeiras and beyond. The youngster, nicknamed Messinho for Lionel Messi, was the subject of a bid from Paris Saint-Germain when he was just 15, but Palmeiras rejected the offer at the time.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Estevao Willian, who has made 13 senior appearances for the Brazilian champions, with two goals and assists to his name. The 17-year-old is contracted to the Brazilian side until 2026 and is attracting interest from clubs in Europe.

The Blues have repeatedly sent scouts to watch the teenager and are convinced of his talent, and are prepared to sanction a move for him. According to reputed journalist Ben Jacobs, the club are willing to pay £25 million in fixed fees before including add-ons for the youngster, but this is not to the liking of his club.

Palmeiras expects to receive at least £34 million up front, with add-ons taking the deal up to £60 million. They expect a bid from Bayern Munich for the youngster, and will only sell to whoever meets their demands.

Chelsea have been active in the Brazilian market since 2023, signing the likes of Andrey Santos, Angelo Gabriel and Deivid Washington. They were also linked with Matheus Franca, who eventually ended up at Crystal Palace.

Thiago Silva set to leave Chelsea for Fluminense in summer move

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva will end his time at the club by returning to Fluminense at the end of the season. The centre-back has been confirmed to join the Brazilian outfit, where he spent three years between 2006 and 2009.

Silva has previously announced his decision to leave the club after four years but had not revealed his plans for the future. The 39-year-old has now penned a two-year deal with the Brazilian giants and will team up with the likes of Marcelo, Douglas Costa and Felipe Melo.

Chelsea have agreed to let Silva leave early, and he will leave the club immediately after their final Premier League game of the season against Bournemouth.

The legendary centre-back made over 150 appearances for the west London outfit, winning three trophies. He was also named as the club's Player of the Season in 2022-23.